Ishq Mein Marjawan, 22 February 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: Deep gets suspicious of Arohi's behaviour because she behaves differently. Arohi says that she is changing, just like how Deep wanted. Deep says that he is happy for her. Later, Arohi helps Kalyani meet Dileep. Arohi finds out a new way to blackmail Deep as Kesari.

In the previous episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan, Arohi gets injured while saving Kalyani. Deep shoots at her thinking that she is Kesari. Arohi comes back and dresses her wounds herself. She then tries to hide it from everyone. Roma, Virat and Deep torture Kalyani. Arohi gets angry and throws tantrums. Read on below to find out what happens in today’s episode.

7:32-36 PM: Deep gets suspicious of Arohi’s changed behaviour because she doesn’t behave like Tara, especially after seeing a cloth stained with blood lying on the floor. Arohi tells him that she is changing because that’s what she wanted. Arohi helps Kalyani meet Dileep. Kalyani expresses her gratitude to Roma.

7:41-45 PM: Virat tells Deep that he has no problem with Tara. Virat and Deep reconcile. Roma is happy to see the two of them back together. Arohi thinks to herself that she has to bring in a divide between them in order to make her plan work.

7:48 PM: Arohi calls Deep as Kesari and blackmails him to release Kesari. She says that she will release the videos if they don’t comply with her request. Roma says that they will have to comply with her request because that is their only best option at the moment.

7:57 PM: Deep resolves to kill Kesari in order to protect the family. Arohi sees him filling the bullets in his gun. In the precap, Arohi points a gun at Virat and family and says that ‘enough is enough’.

