Ishq Mein Marjawan, 25 February 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: Deep brings Kalyani to Kesari in exchange for the evidence. After he receives the evidence, Virat shoots Kalyani from behind. Arohi is angry because of this and she goes to shoot Virat. The family members are shocked to see her behaviour.

In the previous episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan, Deep gets suspicious of Arohi’s behaviour because she behaves differently. Arohi says that she is changing, just like how Deep wanted. Deep says that he is happy for her. Later, Arohi helps Kalyani meet Dileep. Arohi finds out a new way to blackmail Deep as Kesari. Read on below to find out what happens in today’s episode:

7:32 PM: Arohi sees Deep loading a gun. She embraces him and asks when will he change because she already has. Deep says that he is doing all of it to save Roma’s good name. Deep brings Kalyani in a trunk to Kesari in exchange for the evidence.

7:36-40 PM: Kesari and Deep come face to face with each other with guns in their hands. Deep hands over Kalyani to Kesari and as they are about to leave Virat shoots Kalyani from behind. He tries to kill Kesari but Deep comes and stops him saying that it will create further complications.

7:42 PM: Arohi returns and laments in front of Dileep about how she couldn’t save Kalyani. She says that she saw a mother-figure in her. She resolves to kill all of them because they don’t care about people’s lives. Meanwhile, Virat and Deep plan to kill Kesari.

7:44-49 PM: Arohi comes out in rage and shoots at Virat. Deep stops her and everyone is enraged with her. She says that they should question themselves because she has changed, however, they are still bloodthirsty. Virat says that she cannot be his sister. Arohi says that if they want her to be like her previous self, she can go and kill everyone and they get a life sentence.

7:54 PM: They check the evidence retrieved from Kesari and see that they played her. They discuss that Kesari must have had some relation with Arohi. As they discuss about killing Kesari, Arohi leaves in anger saying that they can never change.

