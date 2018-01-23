Ishq Mein Marjawan, 23 January 2018, full episode written update: Tara is saved, but she is upset with Deep for not jumping from the balcony for proving his love. Arohi tells Sara that death is coming for her and she will soon pay for all her sins.

The episode begins with Deep telling the doctor that he didn’t know Tara would jump. He says that he shouldn’t have let that happen. Sunanda consoles him by saying that it is not his mistake. They discuss that her disease may be coming back and that she might end up killing someone again. The doctor says her disease can’t come back. The reason is something else. Sunanda says she shouldn’t get mad again.

Arohi is steadfast in making her crazy again. She will use her to accomplish her mission.Tara tells Deep that she thought he would jump. Deep says dying doesn’t prove love. Deep says that if she thinks that he doesn’t love her then he would kill himself. Arohi tells him that husband and wife should always talk about love and happy things.

Tara says that they don’t need love lessons from a servant. Tara says that she won’t talk about death on Sunanda’s insistence. Arohi serves everyone breakfast. Deep eats and recalls how Arohi used to make him eat. He leaves the table. Deep says the taste of the kheer will make him recalls someone. Maharaj thinks about why Deep didn’t like the kheer and keeps a watch on Kesari.

Arohi sees Tara choosing a dress. Arohi comes to a corner and calls her. Tara picks the phone. Arohi says that she is her murderer and knows about all her sins. Tara is confused. Arohi threatens her with death and tells her that she will pay for all her sins. Sara screams and panics. Sunanda assures her that they will find out who the person is. Arohi sees Deep’s dad falling from a wheelchair and picks him up. Arohi takes him to the room. Deep comes there and asks what is she doing there. He says he wasn’t well. Deep tells her to go from there and do her own work.