The episode starts with Virat grabbing Deeps collar as he lied that he killed Nikku. Deep told Roma that there is a reason why saved the child and he even informed Tara about it. When Roma asked Tara about the kid, she told Deep informed only a few days ago. Prithvi exchanges Arohi's mobile phone with another and is seen watching a video in which Tara is seen confirming the nurse about the mother of the child.

The episode starts with Virat grabbing Deeps collar as he lied that he killed Nikku. Deep told Roma that there is a reason why saved the child and he even informed Tara about it. When Roma asked Tara about the kid, she told Deep informed only a few days ago. Although Roma was annoyed with Deep but Tara aka Arohi plans to use him as a shield against Arohi. Roma told Arohi to take care of the child, she carries Niku to the room and prays to God for his protection. She suggests him to go and tell Roma about his mother as well. Deep says he knows well how to handle his problems and leaves the room.

Meanwhile, Prithvi exchanges Arohi’s mobile phone with another, Virat tries to convince Roma that Tara has attacked Prithvi as she didn’t want Niku to come home. Deep comes and recalls the entire matter that how Niku and her mother were about to die and he saved the kid for Tara’s protection and blackmail Arohi. Roma forgives them both and all four of them hug. Arohi cries in the temple and recalls the entire scenario. In the next scene, Roma stops Arohi from going to the parlour to show her a doll that Arohi used to hate when she was a child and used to break the legs and arms of the doll. Arohi in a taunting way told Roma she has now changed a lot. Virat and Prithvi are seen watching a video on the mobile phone that Prithvi transferred from Arohi’s phone. It was Arohi confirming the nurse if the name of the pregnant woman is Tara or not? They wonder how it is possible.

ALSO READ: Crime Patrol host Annup Sonii quits the show after 8 years; says cannot kill the actor in him

Roma wakes Niku up and gives him a toy car. Arohi shares with Chawani and others that she will take Niku away from here. She calls Roma in a fearful way and tells her that Arohi will kill her. She asks where is Deep, he is not answering my number to which Roma answered that he has gone for some important work. Arohi sends her location to the Deep and Roma. Arohi in a daydream planned how to kill Deep by telling him that Arohi is in the room and stabbing him in the stomach but it soon disappeared once Deep arrived in reality. Meanwhile, Arohi was trying to tell him the entire scenario, Roma and Prithvi came along with the kid. Roma told Tara aka Arohi that if Arohi would have done something to you, I would have killed the kid in front of her. She announces that she met a Pandit and because Tara and Deep aren’t married traditionally, there wedding will soon take place as she wants to save pregnant Arohi.

ALSO READ: Nanu Ki Jaanu first motion poster: Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa starrer to be released on April 20th

ALSO READ: MLA movie review: Kalyan Ram can’t save the film

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App