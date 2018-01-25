Ishq Mein Marjawan, 25 January 2018, full episode written update: Arohi finds out that the doctor killed her brother. She tortures Tara and puts a lot of blood in her room. Deep and family throw the doctor out of the house. The doctor finds out about Kesari's ulterior motives.

The episode begins with Arohi getting tensed about her affections for Deep. Mihir discusses with the doctor about how he will fall into trouble if Tara becomes good again. He boasts about how Harsh died only when he went and gave him the shock which killed him. Arohi listens to all this and cries.

When the doctor goes out, he listens to the other servants talking about Kesari. They tell him that all bad things are happening with Tara after she came to work in their house. He becomes alert and says that they should take their steps prudently so that things don’t go out of hand. Arohi calls Tara and threatens to expose her. Tara is scared and dares Arohi to come in front of her. She throws the phone in a rage.

Several bottles of blood break in the room. Tara is petrified and shouts for help. When they come she tells them that now they should believe her, she wasn’t having a bout of her craziness. She says that she will have her revenge. Arohi spies on them and thinks that she doesn’t have to do anything now. Just wait and watch.

The doctor comes and tells Deep that there is no reason to be worried. Deep is angry with him and says that his treatment has failed. Roma also joins him in accusing the doctor. Deep banishes him from the house and tells him that they don’t require any of his help. He becomes infuriated and talks about all the things he has done for them (killing Arohi’s brother, making her go crazy) at the risk of losing his license. Roma accuses him of doing it all for the money. Mihir finally pushes him out of the house.

As he is out of the house, he follows Arohi (Kesari) because of his suspicions. Arohi goes and thanks god for this. She then goes and meets the kids. She tells them about how Bindiya held her hands and the colour came off. The doctor eavesdrops on her and he is shocked. He falls while doing so and all of them become alert. When Arohi goes to check, she finds no one. The doctor wonders why would Kesari do all this. He vows to find out and proof his innocence. Arohi thinks about how she will save herself from the person who was following her.