Ishq Mein Marjawan, 26 February 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: The episode begins with Deep trying to enter Tara's room. Arohi delays opening the door because she is trying to hide Tara. As Deep comes in, he is a little suspicious. Meanwhile, Arohi feels dizzy and Roma says that she is pregnant. Arohi says that Deep doesn't look happy after hearing the news, so she decides to leave the house.

In the previous episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan, Deep brings Kalyani to Kesari in exchange for the evidence. After he receives the evidence, Virat shoots Kalyani from behind. Arohi is angry because of this and she goes to shoot Virat. The family members are shocked to see her behaviour. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan.

7:32-35 PM: The episode begins with Deep trying to enter Tara’s room. As she doesn’t open, Deep breaks in the room. As he comes in, Arohi hugs him. Deep is confused because she was angry in the morning and now she is hugging her. Deep notices a cloth on the floor and asks her to explain what had happened.

7:36-40 PM: In the flashback, we see how Arohi pushed Tara back while she was not opening the door. Arohi feels dizzy. Deep calls Roma because she gets worried. Roma calls everyone in the house and ecstatically announces that Arohi is pregnant. As Tara hears this news from the cupboard, she breaks out.

7:44 PM: Tara and Arohi confront each other. Arohi tells her that she will that she will avenge all the wrong that was done to her. Meanwhile, Arohi notices that Deep isn’t happy after hearing the news of her pregnancy. Arohi pretends to get offended at this and decides to leave the house. Arohi mainly wants to take Tara back to where she escaped from.

7:57 PM: Roma questions Deep on hearing that Arohi is upset. Roma said that there is nothing wrong with taking a second opinion from a doctor. Arohi says that he doesn’t trust her and decides to leave the house. Deep says that he won’t let her leave like this. While he is holding her bag, he notices that it is too heavy. He gets suspicious.

