The person who made this video is Arohi, she is living in our house as Tara. Where will Tara get this from? Arohi made the video and she fooled us, says Virat trying to convince Deep that Tara is Arohi but Deep defends and says would Arohi marry me, she hates me? Although the episode had Deep questioning Tara but the episode ended on an interesting note when Durga Yadav, the Shimla jailer made an entry.

Virat asks Deep to join him for a pool game but before they could start playing, he questions deep about Tara. He says, what if Tara is Arohi. Defending his wife, deep said, why would Arohi remarry be? She would never marry me and how can Arohi be pregnant? I saw the sonography report, I could feel my child. Arohi and you are fooling the entire family together because if you were with us, you could have shown me the video of Tara first, said Virat. The video that doesn’t matter was created by you, it is not a CCTV footage, Virat continued. The person who made this video is Arohi, she is living in our house as Tara. Where will Tara get this from? Arohi made the video and she fooled us.

Arohi comes to Nikku and sings his favourite lullaby. The little kid gets scared. Deep enters the room and Arohi stops singing, she simply defends by saying I want to play with kids, I can finally feel the motherhood in me but I forgot that this kid is my enemies relative. I think I should go before I do something to him. He says I want to ask you a few things. Where did you get this video from? Arohi shot this video. Did Arohi give you this video? Why would she give it to you? Are you Aroho? She says you keep asking me these questions. You can’t see the person inside me because you are a soulless man. Arohi shows him the tattoo which shocks Deep and makes him emotional. He hugs her and kisses the tattoo on her neck. Deep sayings I didn’t want to hug you, you have given me an orphanage kid a happiness for a lifetime. I just want to protect you. The ward boy came to me and gave this video to me saying he is my well wisher but now I know that was Arohi’s man, said Tara. Deep hugs her and talks about their wedding.

In the next scene, Deep tells Virat that Tara has got a Tattoo done on her kneck for me. Don’t be emotional. You remember what we did to Arohi. She can do anything, said Virat in an angry tone. Deep says she is my Tara. I will find Arohi. Virat assures Deep that the one puuting up in their house is not Tara and he will prove iot soon. Deep says don’t even dare hurting my Tara.

While Arohi is rushing to the parlour, Roma stops and tells her to help Deep for making the guest list. while making the guest list, Deep says Tara what was the name of your friends who is that MLAs son? Arohi gets conscious but Roma in a vicious with a smile says, Vicky. Virat tells Tara to add Durga, the jailer from Shimla jail’s name on the list. Tara gets dazed but she says Durga Yadav and who else? Arohi says this is so boring I am going to the parlour. Virat tells her to wait and meet the special guest of the wedding. Durga comes and Tara aka Arohi gets dazed. Virat says welcome Durga ji. Arohi looks at her with shock. Durga says she is your sister? Virat says yes meet Tara. She hugs Arohi and says Arohi.. you have changed a lot. Stay tuned to see now what will Arohi who is trying to convince everybody of being Tara will be able to convince Durga Yadav.

