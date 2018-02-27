Ishq Mein Marjawan, 27 February 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: Arohi threatens to leave the house because Deep isn't happy to hear the news of her pregnancy. She tells Roma that Deep doesn't love her because he fell in love with Arohi. In reality, this is Arohi's scheme to take Tara back. Virat is furious with Deep because his child will be the future heir of the family. Deep reveals that Tara can never be pregnant.

In the previous episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan, the episode begins with Deep trying to enter Tara’s room. Arohi delays opening the door because she is trying to hide Tara. As Deep comes in, he is a little suspicious. Meanwhile, Arohi feels dizzy and Roma says that she is pregnant. Arohi says that Deep doesn’t look happy after hearing the news, so she decides to leave the house. Read below to find out what happens in today’s episode.

7:30-34 PM: Arohi who is pretending to be Tara threatens to leave the house because Deep isn’t happy to hear the news of her pregnancy. Deep tries to stop her but she tells Roma that she doesn’t want to stay with a man who doesn’t love her. She says that Deep loves Arohi and not her (Tara).

7:36 PM: Virat is angry because Roma has already declared Tara and Deep’s unborn child as the heir to the family’s property. Prithvi says that he won’t let that happen. Meanwhile, Arohi brings Tara back as a captive. Arohi tells her that she will now create a divide in the family. Tara says that she can’t do that.

7:41-45 PM: Arohi challenges Tara that she will do it and calls Virat. She tries to manipulate him by telling about Deep and Tara’s child. Virat comes and angrily accuses Deep of plotting against his future in the family with their child. Deep and Virget get involved in a tussle and Deep slaps him. Virat calls him a traitor.

7:53 PM: Deep reveals to the entire family that Tara can never be pregnant. Arohi eavesdrop on this conversation and is surprised to hear this.

7:59 PM: Everyone is shocked to hear the true story behind Tara’s pregnancy. Arohi realises why Tara had said that she will never be able to create a rift in the house with what she is doing.

