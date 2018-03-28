The episode started with the entire family having a good time on Bhangra beats. Virat tries to convince Deep by saying she is not Tara, she is Arohi and he will prove it. Meanwhile, Arohi tells Arohi that she is his bua, not Tara. Someone comes in. Arohi is scared of Durga but chooses to throw Durga out of the house. Take a look at the entire written episode of March 27.

With Band Baja, Virat tells the family to celebrate and dance together. While Arohi is in shock to see Durg, Virat brings Nikku and plays with him. Deep tells Virat not to use the child as a toy. Virat says you can’t understand the game. Roma stops Virat and Deep and says don’t you two have any shame. There are guests in the house at least act a little mature in front of them. She tells Virat to take Durga to the guest room. Virat tried to convince Deep by saying she is not Tara, she is Arohi and he will prove it. Meanwhile, Arohi tells Arohi that she is his bua, not Tara. Someone comes in. arohi is scared. Its Tara’s father. Arohi says I got scared. It is you. I am so worried. I don’t know what to do. Deep stops Virat from hurting Arohi. Deep gets his gun out. He says you can’t harm Tara. She is not Arohi. Virat says you still love Arohi. Durga says to leave her with me in a room. I will know if she is Tara or Arohi.

Papaji is seen giving Arohi a signal. She tells Niku not to worry. while she runs, Virat catches her and locks her in a room with Durga. Durga acknowledges Arohi for playing so smartly, Arohi defends herself and asks Durga about the incident where she blackmailed the minister. Arohi says I think you forgot I still have your video. She laughs and told her to leave the house. Durga says I knew you would say this. I know you don’t have that video. Now tell me where do you wanna die? Jail or here?

She drags and slaps Durga and says how dare you to help our enemy. You made a fake death report for Arohi to fool us. And now you are here in my house saying that I am Arohi. She picks her knife. Arohi says I will kill you right now. Durga gets scred and pleeds everyone to save her. She is my Tara, says Roma when Arohi tries to kill Durga. Roma tells Virat to apologize to Tara. Virat says sorry. Arohi comes to Chawani’s house. She opens a trunk. Chawani says they can never know who is inside. Virat questions Roma about being sorry as she doubted on Tara as well. Tara in a vicious way tells Arohi that, you think I won’t do anything? I will kill you. Tomorrow will be your last day alive. She laughs.

