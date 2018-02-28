Ishq Mein Marjawan, 28 February 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: Arohi comes up with a new plan to prove that she is pregnant. Deep tells Roma that she is bluffing because she can never be pregnant. Virat and Deep reconcile and Arohi sends a voice note saying that she is going to have an abortion because her own husband doesn't believe that she can be pregnant. Roma tells Deep to stop her.

In the previous episode, Arohi threatens to leave the house because Deep isn’t happy to hear the news of her pregnancy. She tells Roma that Deep doesn’t love her because he fell in love with Arohi. In reality, this is Arohi’s scheme to take Tara back. Virat is furious with Deep because his child will be the future heir of the family. Deep reveals that Tara can never be pregnant. Read on below to find out what happens in today’s episode.

7:30-35 PM: The episode begins with Arohi learning that Deep can never be pregnant. Arohi then recalls her experiences from the past. When Roma wakes up, she doesn’t see Tara and gets scared. When she sees Arohi, she questions her about the pregnancy and tells her to tell the truth.

7:38-40 PM: Virat points a gun at Deep and tells him to tell the truth about Tara’s pregnancy. Virat threatens him for hitting him the previous day. Deep apologises and Virat relents because they are brothers. Arohi says that she can’t let this happen because if her plan has to be successful.

7:44-48 PM: Deep demands an answer from Arohi regarding the pregnancy. She says that miracles can happen and leaves angrily when Deep doesn’t believe her. Virat again gets a call from Arohi, with a morphed voice, who warns him against Deep and Tara’s child. Meanwhile, Arohi plans to make everyone believe that she is pregnant. She sends a voice note saying that he is aborting the child.

7:53 PM: Deep goes to the hospital and the doctor tells him that his wife is pregnant. He should believe her. Deep is confused because Dr Srivastava has said that his wife can never be pregnant. The doctor tells him that she is pregnant.

7:59 PM: Deep is perplexed and wonders if Tara was saying the truth.

