Ishq Mein Marjawan, 29 January 2018, full episode written update:

The episode begins with a conversation between the doctor and Arohi. The doctor can’t believe that she is Arohi because he thought that she was dead. However, Arohi says that she spread that news herself. Arohi says that his tricks won’t work on her. The doctor shows her an injection and says that it would turn her into a mad woman. Arohi snatches it from him and blackmails him to answer her questions. She asks about her bhabhi, Niku and Virat. He shoves her and runs. Arohi goes after him.

The doctor calls Deep. Tara tells Deep that someone is behind all this. Deep assures her that no one can dare to scare her. Tara suspects Kesari. Deep cuts the doctor’s call and says that he doesn’t want to talk with him again. The doctor insists that he listen and informs him that Arohi is alive. He also tells Deep that Kesari is Arohi, but Deep couldn’t hear him because Arohi has already cut the cord. She throttles him and hits his head on the wall. His head bleeds. Arohi takes him to the roof. Tara asks what happened and Deep says that the doctor called. Deep tells her that he sounded worried, so he will go to his house.

Arohi hits the doctor repeatedly for all the torture she has endured. The doctor keeps urging for mercy. He manages to run towards the roof. Arohi keeps probing him and threatens to give him the injection. He jumps from the roof and lands on Deep’s car. Deep and Tara are scared. Deep runs towards the roof, but Kesari sneaks out. Tara asks the doctor about who did it to him. The doctor points towards Kesari.

As the police come, Deep and Arohi leave so that the won’t police interrogate them. He sees the camera and picks it.

Tara and Deep come home. Deep tells Roma that no one saw them. Roma says that they will have to find out who did all this.