Ishq Mein Marjawan,30 January 2018, full episode written update: Arohi tells Chawani that the video is fake because she blackmailed the doctor. When Arohi comes to work, Tara and Deep question her about where she went from their home the day before. Tara gets a call from her blackmailer again.

Arohi tells Chawani that the doctor died. She asks her if she killed him. Arohi tells her that he slipped and fell from the roof. Chawani tells her that he knows that she can never do anything wrong. Tara says that Kesari killed the doctor. Trust me he told me. Maya is confused about what her motive might be behind this. Deep is not sure so as to why she would do such a thing.

Deep says that they will know who was there because he has the SD card which he picked up from the site. Prithvi brings the laptop. Chawani asks Arohi if she left the camera there. He says that they will kill her if they see the video. Chawani suggests that they should run from there before they come. Deep plays the video. The doctor is on a revenge mode now and wants to ruin Roma’s family.

Chawani gets to know that Arohi got the doctor to make a fake video. He was just reading what Arohi wrote. Tara and Deep can’t believe this. Maybe someone or Kesari forced him to say this. They say that they have to go to the roots and find out who was behind all of these. Arohi comes to Deep’s house. Bindya asks why is she coming to the house and pushes her. Tara comes and scolds her for being rude to Kesari.

Kesari goes with Tara and Tara tells her that she will do all of Kesari’s works from then on. Deep comes and asks her where she went from their house the day before. Arohi replies that she went home. Tara takes a serious turn and tells her to not fool them. Deep persists with the question. Tara says she went to the doctor’s house and killed him. Tara gets a call from a private number. It is her blackmailer again who says that she is coming to kill her.