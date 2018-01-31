Ishq Mein Marjawan, 31 January 2018, full episode written update: Arohi comes as Kesari and everyone suspects her. She says that she feels disrespected, so she will leave the job. Tara follows her to her house. Kesari reveals herself as Arohi to her. She takes on Tara's disguise and Deep takes her back to the family thinking that she is Tara.

The episode begins with Tara panicking about her blackmailer as she tells Deep that they have to find her. She suspects Arohi when she comes. Arohi comes and gives proof about the fact that she was praying in the temple. She makes Chawanni take a photo. She also makes him record a false audio. Arohi then starts playing the victim and says that the people in the house don’t respect her. She threatens to leave the job. Tara tells Deep that Arohi (Kesari) is acting.

Deep goes to Roma to say that he will take care of the situation. Roma says that if Virat would have been there, things would have been fine. Arohi tells Chawanni that leaving the job is the next step in her plan. During the puja, Arohi comes and tells everyone that she has to leave. As she is going, Tara follows her with a knife. Deep tells Roma that he has a gut feeling about things not being fine so he follows Tara. Meanwhile, Tara reaches Kesari’s home. They confront each other.

Tara notices her family pictures on Arohi’s walls. Arohi changes her tone and Tara demands to know who she is. Kesari slowly reveals herself to Arohi. Tara is shocked to see Arohi because she thought that she was dead. Tara tries to kill her again with the knife. A tussle ensues between the two of them and Arohi starts slapping Tara. Deep finds Tara lying unconscious on the road. Tara says that she doesn’t remember anything. Deep takes her home.

The family is shocked to see her. Deep says that he will tell everyone after the puja is over. Roma tells the Pandit ji to offer prayers on Virat’s name as well. Tara suggests that they should video call Virat while the puja is going on. Roma is shocked to hear her call him Virat and not Virat Bhaiyya.