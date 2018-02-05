Ishq Mein Marjawan, 5 February 2018, full episode written update: Chawanni pretends to come under Deep's car. Deep brings him home because he too is an orphan. Arohi cracks the password and finds out they Virat is in Manali. She throws tantrums to go to Manali.

The episode begins with Chawanni deliberately getting hurt by Deep’s car. Deep gets emotional about his backstory and brings him home. Deep brings him home and decides to adopt him. Deep says that he will enrol him in a good school and take care of his upbringing. Arohi and Romi are reluctant to take him in. Arohi pretends to be angry with Deep and says that Chawanni can’t stay with them. Deep tells Chawanni that he helped him because he had a similar life as an orphan.

Arohi meets Chawanni in private and tells him that it is not safe for him to stay there. Chawanni calls Arohi ‘didi’ and tells her that he was missing her. He shows her the photo of her brother and his wife. Arohi tells him to go and Chawanni tells him that he won’t because Deep is a good person at heart. He tells her that both of their mother’s name is Vasundhara. Arohi guesses the password and searches Deep’s laptop. She goes through his emails. Arohi finds out about Niku and his wife. They are in Manali for the past two years, living as captive.

Arohi says that she has complete faith in God. She is confident they are fine. Arohi comes and tells Roma that she wants to go to Manali and meet Virat because she is missing him. She pretends to throw tantrums and breaks a vase. Arohi tells Deep that she wants to go to Manali. Deep refuses and says that they can go only when Virat’s problem is solved. Arohi and Deep go outside when they hear Masi slapping Chawanni. She slaps her and then pretends to forget what happened.

Roma comes and pats Arohi to go her to sleep. Deep comes and tells her that it is because of Tara’s anger that he can’t take her to Manali. He also tells her that his people have informed him that Virat is in Mumbai. Arohi follows Deep to Manali and finds him torturing a guy who wants to trap Virat. The guy pleads and Arohi is shocked to see all this.