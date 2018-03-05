Ishq Mein Marjawan, 5 March 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: Virat tries to resist getting arrested. Deep tells him to keep calm as the police take him away. Deep also wonders about Arohi's unusually calm behaviour while her brother gets arrested. Arohi sends the video to the Commissioner. Virat says that it is a big plan to trap him, but the commissioner tells Virat that he will go through a strict enquiry. Deep thinks about instances from the past in which Tara behaved unusually. He starts doubting that she is Arohi.

In the previous episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan, Arohi tries to coax the doctor to prepare a fake report for her. When he refuses to do it, she threatens him with a compromising video of him molesting the nurses. She says that she will make it go viral. The doctor succumbs under pressure. Later, Virat and Prithvi discuss how they will fake an accident in order to get rid of Tara’s child. Read on below to find out what happens in today’s episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan.

7:32-34 PM: The episode begins with Deep wondering how Tara is so quiet despite seeing her brother getting apprehended. Deep tries to ward off the girl by giving her money. People from the media come to question them. Virat angrily laments about how it is a big plan to trap him.

7:35-40 PM: Virat tries to resist getting arrested. Deep tells him to keep calm as the police take him away. Deep also wonders about Arohi’s unusually calm behaviour while her brother gets arrested. Arohi sends the video to the Commissioner. Virat says that it is a big plan to trap him, but the commissioner tells Virat that he will go through a strict enquiry.

7:42-48 PM: Virat is angry with Deep for getting his bail early. The girl refuses to take money from Arohi because Virat had wronged her brother as well. At the dinner table, Deep notices that Tara is again calm. Arohi makes an excuse about how she is pregnant and has to be composed. Deep thinks about instances from the past in which Tara behaved unusually. He starts doubting that she is Arohi.

7:57 PM: Arohi tells Deep that the mother’s state of mind directly affects the child, so she didn’t react to Virat’s arrest. Deep suggests that she should do a sonography again so that they are sure about the health of the child. Arohi is taken by surprise.

