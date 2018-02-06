Ishq Mein Marjawan, 6 February 2018, full episode written update: Arohi and Deep go to Manali to meet Virat. On the way, Arohi recalls her past. A ghost-like figure comes and scares Orma. Later, Arohi gets attacked by thugs. Inspector Laksh comes to her rescue.

The episode begins with Chawanni coming to the spot where Deep is torturing the Inspector. Arohi tells Chawanni that this is Deep’s true face, he is not a good person. The next morning Deep surprises Arohi with the news that they will visit Manali. Roma comes in and says that she is glad to see Arohi happy. Deep says that she will finally get to meet Virat. As they are en route, Arohi thinks about the past. Arohi talks about Shimla and Deep mentions how they had decided to not talk about it. Arohi says you can’t shut memories.

Arohi recalls her brother and her happy family. Arohi tells Deep to stop the car and says that she will return in a while. She sees a temple and goes there. Deep says you never believed in God and that he never thought she could bow down to God. Arohi says time changes everyone. Deep says Virat will be surprised to see you like this. A woman comes to Maya’s room and scares her. Maya runs out. She wakes up Orma and says that there is someone in her room. Prithvi and Roma come there. Roma says it is just the wine. Chawanni wonders about who the ghost was and says that he would have to tell Arohi.

Arohi and Deep reach Virat’s house and goes inside. She sees weird sculptures and knives in the house. Deep says Virat knows we are coming. He gets to know everything. He has gone out. Lets go have a breakfast. They go out for breakfast. Deep says let me bring coffee. Arohi sees a child sitting in corner. She thinks it’s Niku. Arohi goes after him but the child runs. Arohi longs for Niku.

Deep comes back with coffee and sees Tara isn’t there. Some thugs surround Arohi. Deep starts looking for Arohi. Arohi tries to ward the thugs off with her gun. Deep starts looking for Arohi. A man comes and saves her. It is Inspector Laksh. He says welcome to Manali Tara. Arohi is in a shock. Arohi recalls Deep telling her Laksh has died.