Ishq Mein Marjawan, 6 March 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: The episode begins with Deep insisting that they should go to a gynaecologist and get a checkup again. Deep says that he has got an appointment at the best gynaecologist in Mumbai. Deep is persistent and Arohi doesn't have a choice. At night, Arohi sneaks out of the room and meets Chawanni. While they discuss their plan, Deep notices them from behind.

In the previous episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan, Virat tries to resist getting arrested. Deep tells him to keep calm as the police take him away. Deep also wonders about Arohi’s unusually calm behaviour while her brother gets arrested. Arohi sends the video to the Commissioner. Virat says that it is a big plan to trap him, but the commissioner tells Virat that he will go through a strict enquiry. Deep thinks about instances from the past in which Tara behaved unusually. He starts doubting that she is Arohi. Read below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode.

7:37-42 PM: At night, Arohi sneaks out of the room and meets Chawanni. While they discuss their plan, Deep notices them from behind. He starts walking towards her but Chawanni escapes at the right moment. Deep proposes a trick question to Arohi and she gives him a fabricated answer. Arohi starts wondering if Deep is becoming suspicious of her.

7:44-48 PM: Virat is tortured by the captives. Arohi hears Deep talking with someone but he goes away before she could hear him. Arohi reminisces about how they had tortured her in the past while she waiting to have another sonography at the hospital.

