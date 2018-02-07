Ishq Mein Marjawan, 7 February 2018, full episode LIVE written update: Arohi and Deep are in Manali to meet Virat. Virat saves her from thugs and Arohi finds out that Laksh and Deep are the same people. Virat suspects Arohi when she refuses to eat non-veg, ut later Arohi convinces him that she is Tara.

In yesterday’s episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan, Arohi and Deep go to Manali to meet Virat. On the way, Arohi recalls her past. A ghost-like figure comes and scares Orma. Later, Arohi gets attacked by thugs. Inspector Laksh comes to her rescue. Arohi realises that Laksh is only Virat. To find out what happened in today’s episode read below:

7:33 PM: The episode begins with Laksh speculating about whether Arohi is Tara. Arohi is amazed to find out that Laksh is only Virat. Arohi goes back to acting like Tara again. Virat says his full name: Virat Laksh Singh. Virat looks up to the sky and says that Arohi didn’t know any of this.

7:37 PM: Virat and Deep meet and embrace each other. Virat says that Tara has changed, but Deep says that he hasn’t changed at all. Arohi calls Chawanni and they discuss how everyone in this house is a liar. Chawanni tells her about the ghost that was in the house last night when Laksh comes in. Arohi makes an excuse and says that she was informing Mom about it. Virat tells Tara that she has changed.

7:40 PM: As they are about to have lunch, Arohi is a little shocked to see all the non-vegetarian items. She says what is there for vegetarian. Virat is shocked to hear this, but Arohi says that she is on a diet. Virat tries to forcefully feed her. Arohi makes and excuse regarding her health and leaves. Virat tells Deep that this person cannot be his sister.

7:40-7:44 PM: Arohi tries to compose herself and focus on her goal. Chawanni is unable to sleep and when he goes outside to have water he sees the ghost in the white saree again. Deep tells Virat all about Kesari. Virat is angry with Deep and points a gun at him because Deep couldn’t take care of his sister.

7:48 PM: Arohi comes and threatens to kill both Deep and Virat if they don’t stop fighting. Virat says that now she sounds like his sister. Chawanni goes to Prithvi and tells him about the ghost. He goes to investigate but finds nothing. The next day Virat, Deep and Arohi discuss how important the day is because that is the day they met Arohi for the first time. Arohi tries to remain focused on her goal.

7:55 PM: Virat and Deep discuss how they had planted the whole ruse for Arohi. How Roma had pretended to be a social worker and they all put up an act in order to trap Arohi. Virat says that Arohi is now dead and looks up to the skies. Arohi feels happy to think of the fact that they at least believe that she is dead.

7:59 PM: Arohi, as Tara, asks Deep and Virat about what he did with Arohi’s uncle and aunt. They tell her that they killed all of them. In the precap, Arohi reveals her real identity to Deep and pushes him off the clip.