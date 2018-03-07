Ishq Mein Marjawan, 7 March 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: Arohi finds Niku in the hospital. A man starts to take him away and Arohi takes the child away from him. The man complains in the hospital and Deep tries to get the child. Arohi embraces Niku when he leaves her goes away thinking that he is Tara. Arohi runs after him but he tries to get away from her. Virat is furious on learning about Niku. Deep tries to keep Arohi away from Tara but grows suspicious on seeing her behaviour towards Niku.

The episode begins with Deep insisting that they should go to a gynaecologist and get a checkup again. Deep says that he has got an appointment at the best gynaecologist in Mumbai. Deep is persistent and Arohi doesn’t have a choice. At night, Arohi sneaks out of the room and meets Chawanni. While they discuss their plan, Deep notices them from behind. Read on below to find out what happens in today’s episode.

7:30-35 PM: Arohi finds Niku in the hospital. A man starts to take him away and Arohi takes the child away from him. The man complains in the hospital and Deep tries to get the child. Arohi embraces Niku when he leaves her goes away thinking that he is Tara. Arohi runs after him but he tries to get away from her.

7:36-42 PM: Deep looks everywhere for Niku. Arohi stops Niku from calling him and she sees Virat in the hospital too. Deep meets Virat and he tells him that someone had attacked him in the lockup. Later, Virat tries to bribe a police officer to help him become Inspector Laksh again.

7:44-48 PM: Deep finally finds Arohi and sees that she is about to kill Niku. He reminds her of what she had said before about ‘changing’. She pretends to be Tara and says that Deep has deceived her by hiding the truth about Niku and his family.

7:52-54 PM: Arohi demands to know if Niku’s parents are still alive. Deep says that he can’t reveal anything to her at the moment. Arohi (as Tara) accuses him of still being in love with Arohi. Arohi says that she wants an answer and she will get it from the child.

7:58-59 PM: Virat is furious on learning about Niku. Deep tries to keep Arohi away from Tara but grows suspicious on seeing her behaviour towards Niku.

