Ishq Mein Marjawan, 8 February 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: Arohi is angry at learning about how Deep murdered Niku and his wife. She thinks about pushing Deep off the cliff. Later, Virat and Deep play a game where they will have to pull the trigger everytime Arohi answers a question.

In the previous episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan, Arohi and Deep go to Manali to meet Virat. Virat saves her from thugs and Arohi finds out that Laksh and Deep are the same people. She feels cheated and tells Chawanni that she thought that Laksh was on their side, but she was wrong. Virat suspects Arohi when she refuses to eat non-veg, but later Arohi convinces him that she is Tara. Deep, Virat and Arohi sit and discuss how they had trapped Arohi in the same place a year ago. Read below to find out what happened in today’s episode:

7: 33 PM: The episode begins with Deep telling Arohi that he pushed her brother, Niku, and his wife off the cliff. She sobs and recalls about her past. Meanwhile, Orma sees the shadow again and gets scared. She shouts for help and Bibiya comes to her rescue. Bibiya tells her that all things supernatural are a myth.

7:39 PM: Deep and Virat wonder where Tara is. Arohi laments the death of her loved ones. Arohi plans to break the promise that she made to them of not killing anyone for vengeance. She vows to throw Deep off the same cliff. Deep comes looking for Tara and Arohi day-dreams about pushing him off the cliff.

7:43 PM: Deep breaks Tara off her reverie. They start discussing Niku and his wife when Deep goes and stands close to the cliff. Arohi goes behind him to push him but Virat comes in. She quickly pretends to embrace him from behind. Later, Virat asks Deep about whether his love has diminished for Tara. He says that they should test Tara.

7:45 PM: Virat explains the game ‘Tera Kya Hoga Kaliya’ to her. They will have to take turns and point the bullet at themselves. Arohi says that it is a stupid game because who will put their own lives in danger. Virat is surprised because Tara had invented this game herself. Arohi covers up by saying that she forgets many things these days.

7:49 PM: Virat asks her who killed Arohi and pulled the trigger. He is safe. Deep asks the name of the doctor who drugged Tara. She answers correctly. Deep pulls the trigger and is safe. Virat and Deep then probe her further about Deep and Arohi’s alleged love.

7:54 PM: Virat asks the next question about whether Tara things Deep still loves Arohi. Tara (Arohi) remains quiet. Deep tries to speak but fumbles when he talks about not loving her. His silence speaks for him.

7:59 PM: The last bullet is about to get pulled which means Deep will get killed. Virat asks Tara if she still loves Deep. A period of dramatic silence follows.