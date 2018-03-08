Ishq Mein Marjawan, 8 March 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: Deep gets romantic with Arohi. Arohi questions him about Niku. Deep says that he can't reveal the details. Arohi says that she will tell Roma about it. Deep stops her and says that if she does that he will kill Niku. Arohi keeps on insisting and Deep says that she can't be Tara. Arohi realises that Deep is trying to play her by getting cosy, so she plays him back and blames him for looking for Arohi in her because he is still in love with Arohi.

In the previous episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan, Arohi finds Niku in the hospital. A man starts to take him away and Arohi takes the child away from him. The man complains in the hospital and Deep tries to get the child. Arohi embraces Niku when he leaves her goes away thinking that he is Tara. Arohi runs after him but he tries to get away from her. Virat is furious on learning about Niku. Deep tries to keep Arohi away from Tara but grows suspicious on seeing her behaviour towards Niku. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode.

7:30-33 PM: Arohi pretends to get furious on seeing Niku alive because Deep lied to her. Internally, she breaks down because she couldn’t do anything to safe Niku. Niku kept thinking that she was Tara. Arohi discusses with Chawanni that Niku is alive.

7:34-37 PM: Chawanni suggests that Deep didn’t kill Niku maybe because he is a good person. Arohi says that it can’t be the case because she feels that Niku was brought in front of her as a part of some plan. She feels that she is being framed.

7:38-47 PM: Deep gets romantic with Arohi. Arohi questions him about Niku. Deep says that he can’t reveal the details. Arohi says that she will tell Roma about it. Deep stops her and says that if she does that he will kill Niku. Arohi keeps on insisting and Deep says that she can’t be Tara. Arohi realises that Deep is trying to play her by getting cosy, so she plays him back and blames him for looking for Arohi in her because he is still in love with Arohi.

7:55-59 PM: Deep is still sceptical about Tara’s identity. He thinks she is Arohi. In order to be completely sure he plans to go to the jail and confirm if Arohi is actually dead.

