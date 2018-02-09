Ishq Mein Marjawan, 9 February 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: Deep gets to know that Tara was trying to kill her. He sadly tells her to take her revenge. Arohi understands that he is a broken person and nothing but a puppet in Roma's hands. Meanwhile, Kalyani comes back. Prithvi and Roma get to know about her.

In the previous episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan, Arohi is angry at learning about how Deep murdered Niku and his wife. She thinks about pushing Deep off the cliff and day-dreams about it. However, she remembers her vow of not killing anyone for vengeance. She tries to kill him but Laksh comes in. Later, Virat and Deep play a game where they will have to pull the trigger every time Arohi answers a question. Read below to find out what happens in today’s episode:

7:34 PM: Virat questions Arohi (Tara) and asks if she still loves Deep. Arohi points the trigger upwards. Virat says that he was testing her because he saw her trying to push Virat off the cliff in the morning. Arohi warns him to not come between Deep and her.

7:38 PM: Bindiya is sacred to see a shadow again. Chawanni thinks to himself that he will have to find out what is going on. Prithvi and Roma discuss that the woman can’t be a lie. They talk about a person who is supposed to be out of the jail. Prithvi says that how can she be out before three years. Roma tells Prithvi to find out about Kalyani.

7:39-7:42 PM: Chawanni calls Arohi and she tells him about how Deep killed Niku and his wife. Chawanni tells him that he hates her and vows to kill him. Deep tells Virat that he shouldn’t have come between them. Virat tells him that he can’t talk to her like that.

7:47 PM: As Arohi is about to push him again, Deep tells her to push him and end it once and for all. Deep is sad and cries. Prithvi and Roma discuss how Kalyani is back and they will have to save the papers. Later, Arohi tries to cheer Deep up. She says that she will make a special dish for him.

7:52 PM: Chawanni eavesdrops on Roma and Prithvi when they talk about Kalyani. Kalyani goes to a room and steals a key. When she is about to open the locker with it, Prithvi points a gun at her head. Roma and Prithvi expose her. Roma tells Prithvi to inform Deep and Virat about it.

7:56 PM: Arohi tells Chawanni that she didn’t kill Deep but she has understood what is wrong with him. She tells him that he is Roma’s puppet and can’t even break his own barriers. He is completely dead from inside. He is a walking dead person.

8:01 PM: Arohi tells Chawanni that she will make Deep life first, teach him what is love is and then silently take her revenge. Chawanni tells her about the women called Kalyani and tells her that he is running away from the house. In the precap, Arohi is worried about Chawanni and the family members are confused because she didn’t want him in the house in the first place.