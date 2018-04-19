Speaking on his upcoming movie 'Ishq Tera' Mohit Madaan said it it is all about split personalities. Speaking to Latha Srinivasan of NewsX, the actor said he was eagerly waiting for the release of his film. Ishq Tera has been directed by Jojo D'Souza. Read what Mohit had to say about his next film.

NewsX: What’s your role like in ‘Ishq Tera’?

Mohit: In ‘Ishq Tera’, I play the husband who tries to get his wife through her split personality. All the incidents that are occurring in the lives of the husband and wife are due to the wife’s split personality and it’s his love that keeps him going to get his wife out of this.

NewsX: What was the main thing that attracted you to this film?



Mohit: The topic of split personality. It is a topic that has not been spoken about as much as it should have been in the Hindi film industry. People go through stress, depression and because of this they tend to develop another personality within themselves. The film will raise awareness. People will be able to relate to it. My own friend has a split personality and I have seen it first hand what it’s like.

NewsX: You are working with Manoj Pahwa for the second time; anything you learnt from him as an actor?



Mohit: Manoj Ji is always cracking jokes. Whatever the situation, he adds humour and makes you laugh. He is a brilliant actor and his best quality is his ability to make people smile in any situation.

NewsX: What’s next for you?



Mohit: I am currently working on a romantic thriller. There is lots of comedy involved as well. Other films are in the pipeline as well.

NewsX: When not on sets, what do you indulge in?



Mohit: I keep myself busy with my friends. You always need to have a balance in between your professional and personal life. I tend to watch a lot of films, go out with my friends, travel across the globe and keep myself happy at heart.

