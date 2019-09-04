Ishq Tera Punjabi song: Crooned by Guru Randhawa, this Punjabi track has crossed 700k views and is going viral all over the internet. Starring Guru Randhawa as a local boy and Nushrat Bharucha as a tourist, the song shows picturesque mountains with a lovely voice in the background. check out the video down.

Ishq Tera Punjabi song: Nushrat Bharucha is on a roll! From starring in Pyaar Ka Punchnama to bagging fame with Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety opposite Kartik Aaryan to now completing her shoot for upcoming movie Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha has proved her worth and is here to stay. Making her music video debut with Guru Randhawa, Nushrat Bharucha has finally stepped into the Punjabi industry as well.

The song which released an hour back is unlike any other previous Guru Randhawa numbers. Not a party anthem but a romantic single, Guru Randhawa after a very long time will be seen in the role of a boy who falls in love at first sight. Song titled Ishq Tera has crossed 500k views and the comments section is brimming with compliments for their beautiful track. Shot in Manali, Nushrat Bharucha is their tripping with her girlfriends and Guru Randhawa, a local from the town takes Nushrat and her friends as the chauffeur. Shot across beautiful picturesque mountains, the video will surely get a smile on your face.

Talking about Guru Randhwa’s previous party numbers, from Suit Suit to High Rated Gabru, Slowly Slowly, Ishare Tere, Lahore and many more. Guru Randhawa has always played the role of the cool swaggy boy so this song Ishq Tera comes as a breath of fresh air as Guru Randhwa looks so different than his previous videos. Sharing the screen with Nushrat Bharucha for the very first time, Guru Randhawa and their chemistry look palpable and the song is a must-watch!

Check out Guru Randhawa’s romantic single fo the year starring Nushrat Bharucha here:

Teasing fans with posters and teasers from the much-awaited album, Nushrat Bharucha and Guru Randhwa kept sharing posts on their official twitter handles.

Check out the posts here:

Happyy Birthday Guruuuuuuuuu! 🤘

Aaj hai Guru ka birthday, but we have a gift for ya'll! Here's the first look of my single #IshqTera with @GuruOfficial… Song coming out soooon for you guys!@itsBhushanKumar @TSeries @gaana pic.twitter.com/XbyXcaraIo — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) August 30, 2019

Guru Randhawa has tried his hand at something different and that is a romantic single. From driving through the valleys to taking Nushrat to different places, Ishq Tera song is a must-watch. Take a look at Guru Randhawa’s most-watched party anthem songs here:

1. Ishare Tere starring Dhvani Bhanushali and Guru Randhawa

2. Slowly Slowly: Guru Randhawa feat Pitbull.

3. Lahore: Guru Randhwa’s hit till date Lahore song

4. High Rated Gabru

