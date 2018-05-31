Starplus's popular show Ishqbaaz has climbed the ladder and is on the top as the chemistry between the two most love Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna have impressed their fans yet again. While Harshad Chopra and Jennifer Winget starrer Color show Bepannaah scored 47 per cent votes, Ishqbaaz score 52 per cent.

Indian television has been entertaining the world with some amazing daily soaps. Shows like Ishqbaaz and Bepannah have created a buzz amongst the audience since the two hit shows went on air. Both the soaps have maintained a decent position at BARC India’s TRP list on the digital platform. Bollywood life recently conducted a poll for their audience asking which shows according to them is better.

As a result, Nakuul Mehta-Surbhi Chandna starrer Ishqbaaaz in the league as Harshad Chopra-Jennifer Winget starrer Bepannaah got 47 per cent votes. Apart from love angles, the Ishqbaaz makers have been plotting the social issues in the drama. This has made the Starplus show gain more TRP than Love saga Bepannah.

Ishqbaaz is based on Oberio brothers having leisured lifestyles and unique personalities, but stand united in tough times, as reported by Time of India. Shivaay is a businessman and has a passion and enthusiasm for expanding his Oberoi group. He is blunt and arrogant. Omkara, on the other hand, has no interest in the family business and is an artist by profession. The youngest of the three, Rudra makes his way into the women’s hearts with his attractive looks.

The story showcases the Oberio brothers’ journey of life and how they overcome after they go through different stages in life. Producer Gul Khan told the Times of India before the show went air that they will be handling topics like feudalism, spirituality, objectification of women and most importantly, love in modern times.”

