And finally the rumours of Ishqbaaz star Kunal Jaisingh gets engaged and we can't stop admiring the cute couple since then. The Buddy Project couple were in a relationship ever since their show went on-air and are now all set to get hitched. Not just Kunal Jaisingh and Bharti are getting married Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Rubina Dilaik is too in the list of tying the knot in June with Abhinav Shukla. The actress took to her Instagram account to share the news.

And finally the Ishqbaaz’s handsome brother Kunal Jaisingh gets engaged to his girlfriend The Buddy Project actor Bharti Kumar on March 18 in Iskcon Temple. There was the buzz of him getting hitched by the end of this year but the actor surprised his fans by posting a picture of the beautiful couple on his official Instagram account. The two met on the sets of The Buddy Project, the rumour of them dating ever since the show started was always in news.

The couple was private about their relationship and was never a part of any PDA on social media. The families of both the stars were keen about their wedding since last year. Ishqbaaz actress Mansi wished the couple and wrote, “Badhaai ho badhaai ho” while the rumoured girlfriend of Kunal Jaisingh, Aneri Vajani which was later rubbished by both the actors was also seen wishing the couple. She wrote, “congratulations guys.” Kunal announced the news on Instagram, take a look at how cutely they are looking at each other.

Hellooooooo fiancé!! #newbeginnings A post shared by kunal jaisingh (@kunaljaisingh) on Mar 18, 2018 at 7:34am PDT

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 10 contestant Gaurav Chopra gets hitched in a low-key ceremony in Delhi

2018 will surely be a wedding year for many television personalities as not just Kunal Jaisingh but Rubina Dilaik and her love Abhinav Shukla are all set to get married by June. She took to her official Instagram account to share the news with a caption “YES 😇 we @ashukla09 are Going to Begin our New Journey, with proudly embracing each other’s imperfections for an eternity! ☺️☺️! This JUNE will be the Celebration of our BIG Day❤️……. thank you ALL for flooding us with love and good wishes🙏🏻😊.” Aren’t they cute?

ALSO READ: Dus Ka Dum promo: Here’s how you can participate in Salman Khan’s show

ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan’s adorable day out with daddy Saif Ali Khan; see photos

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App