Recently, Nakuul Mehta posted on his Instagram account asking for those wives and girlfriends who are giving their partners haircut amid lockdown. The post is hilarious as in the picture Nakkul is having long messy hair and beard. Read the article to know more.

The coronavirus lockdown has brought a lot of changes in our lives from cooking, reading, writing to our family time. This lockdown period has definitely brought us closer to our loved ones, it is a fact which no one can deny. One of a famous star o the television industry Nakuul Mehta is also enjoying his quarantine period. However, the Ishqbaaz actor has not forgotten to be in touch with his fans as well. He is in touch with his fans and lovers through his social media. Needless to say, Handsome Nakuul enjoys a huge fan following.

Nakuul recently shared a post on his Instagram account, in the caption of the picture he is hilariously asking about those girlfriends and wives who are giving haircuts to their partners in this quarantine period. The picture in the post is of Nakuul in which he is looking really funny as he is having long messy hair and is looking directly at the camera. In the post he is wearing a grey sweatshirt, he is also having a long beard in it.

Talking about his work front then, Nakuul has worked in a lot of TV shows and one his very famous show is Ishqbaaz through which he garnered a lot of fame and popularity. In the show, he portrayed the role of Shivaay Singh Oberoi. The show also garnered a lot of popularity, one of the reasons for that is the on-screen chemistry between him and his co-star Surbhi Chandna was loved by all. Many of the fans were disappointed when the show suddenly went off the air.

