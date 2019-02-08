The veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha commented on the revolutionary #MeToo movement which got him criticism from all ends. He also got trolled for making fun about the gravity of the situation. The famous TV star Nakuul Mehta denounced the actor for his careless words.

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday made a controversial comment on the #MeToo movement drawing major flak from supporters of the movement. Indian television actor Nakuul Mehta was one among the criticiser who termed his comments ‘absolute bonkers’. Taking to his Twitter handle, the actor slammed Sinha for his derogatory remarks. The Ishqbaaz actor also took a potshot at Karan Johar-hosted Koffee With Karan and said Sinha did not even need a KWK couch.

During a book launch in Mumbai, the veteran actor said that in the era of MeToo he would not hesitate from asserting that behind the fall of every successful man there was also a woman. He went on to say that he found himself fortunate that despite doing what he had done, his name did not pop-up in the MeToo list.

This did not even need a KWK couch! Absolute bonkers. https://t.co/YYjYIyOTzr — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) February 7, 2019

The television heartthrob, Nakuul Mehta is an actor, dancer and model who is famous for his role in Star Plus’ show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara as Aditya Kumar and in Ishqbaaz as Shivaay Singh Oberoi. Currently, he portrays Shivaansh Singh Oberoi in the same show. The actor has won many accolades for playing Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz.

Shatrughan Sinha is an actor-turned-politician who made his debut as a Pakistani military officer in Dev Anand starrer Prem Pujari. He has also acted in several blockbuster hits and received a large number of awards for his performance. He is currently the Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib, Bihar.

