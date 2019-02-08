Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday made a controversial comment on the #MeToo movement drawing major flak from supporters of the movement. Indian television actor Nakuul Mehta was one among the criticiser who termed his comments ‘absolute bonkers’. Taking to his Twitter handle, the actor slammed Sinha for his derogatory remarks. The Ishqbaaz actor also took a potshot at Karan Johar-hosted Koffee With Karan and said Sinha did not even need a KWK couch.

During a book launch in Mumbai, the veteran actor said that in the era of MeToo he would not hesitate from asserting that behind the fall of every successful man there was also a woman. He went on to say that he found himself fortunate that despite doing what he had done, his name did not pop-up in the MeToo list.

The television heartthrob, Nakuul Mehta is an actor, dancer and model who is famous for his role in Star Plus’ show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara as Aditya Kumar and in Ishqbaaz as Shivaay Singh Oberoi. Currently, he portrays Shivaansh Singh Oberoi in the same show. The actor has won many accolades for playing Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz.

Shatrughan Sinha is an actor-turned-politician who made his debut as a Pakistani military officer in Dev Anand starrer Prem Pujari. He has also acted in several blockbuster hits and received a large number of awards for his performance. He is currently the Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib, Bihar.

You guys are the BOMB. These awards are a physical manifestation of the mad love which we receive from 'you' everyday. They belong to you. Both of us are merely posers happily recieving them on your behalf. And we love you.. truly, madly & deeply just like the Savage Garden. Delighted to share these with you, @officialsurbhic ❤️ Whilst reminiscing on stage during our speeches (& god knows there were a few last night) there was an almost eureka moment where I realised that we have been doing this for over two and half years but we continue to unfailingly crib, struggle & push each other to do our best. Never satisfied & always hungry! Can't imagine doing this any other way & with anyone else. Big hug! P.S. – Take a moment this Sunday to appreciate our very 'subtle' celebratory picture! 🍷 #Ishqbaaaz #StarParivaarAwards2018 #SPA2018

