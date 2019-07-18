iSmart Shankar movie review: Ram Pothineni and Nidhi Agerwal starrer iSmart Shankar was released last weekend, the movie has got a positive response from the audience and was seen trending on Twitter today morning.
The movie was in news since its trailer and songs were released. iSmart Shankar is a Telugu action film helmed by Director Puri Jagannadh. The movie is 2 hours 20 minutes long and has got A certificate from the censor board. The movie revolves around Shankar who is street smart but in trouble and has to settle things with people who wronged and troubled him. Later, he finds out about a chip placed in his brain by the area police. It will be interesting to see how he overcomes his problems.
Apart from Nidhi and Ram, the movie features Satyadev Kancharana and Nabha Natesh in supporting roles. Ram fans are loving the movie and in fact, some of them showed their love on Twitter expressing their views about the movie. The hashtag iSmart Shankar also became trending after a lot of tweets by the fans.
Check out the reviews:
According to iSmart Shankar’s Director Puri, The concept of the movie has been taken from Hollywood. He told in an interview that he was disappointed with his last film Temper which didn’t do well on the box office. He got an idea of a bad boy character after meeting Ram and after that, he started working on this movie.