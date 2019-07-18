iSmart Shankar movie review: Telugu movie iSmart Shankar which was released last weekend got a great response from the fans on Twitter. The movie features Ram Pothineni and Nidhi Agerwal in lead roles and is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

iSmart Shankar movie review: Ram Pothineni and Nidhi Agerwal starrer iSmart Shankar was released last weekend, the movie has got a positive response from the audience and was seen trending on Twitter today morning.

The movie was in news since its trailer and songs were released. iSmart Shankar is a Telugu action film helmed by Director Puri Jagannadh. The movie is 2 hours 20 minutes long and has got A certificate from the censor board. The movie revolves around Shankar who is street smart but in trouble and has to settle things with people who wronged and troubled him. Later, he finds out about a chip placed in his brain by the area police. It will be interesting to see how he overcomes his problems.

Apart from Nidhi and Ram, the movie features Satyadev Kancharana and Nabha Natesh in supporting roles. Ram fans are loving the movie and in fact, some of them showed their love on Twitter expressing their views about the movie. The hashtag iSmart Shankar also became trending after a lot of tweets by the fans.

Check out the reviews:

One Word About Movie In My Words @ramsayz NUV THURUM RAAAA…(Sry Sir Ra Annaduku 😉😉😉).. #iSmartShankar pic.twitter.com/OxzyB3pYz4 — Bigil (@BigiliMovieOffI) July 18, 2019

Dhenemmmaaaaaaaa Cinemaaaaaa eedchi Avathaaalaaa vesadu @purijagan🔥🔥🔥@ramsayz 🔥🔥❤😘 @NabhaNatesh i fell in love with u #Manisharma Chimpi avathalaa dhen***** Bgm Totally JaganFied One word about movie it's Baaap of Massssss #IsmartShankar — BharathRamishetty (@ramishetty777) July 18, 2019

#iSmartShankar Just watched #iSmartShankar @purijagan Anna you are damn Back Anna superr movie Blockbuster @ramsayz u nailed the role . @AgerwalNidhhi @NabhaNatesh your glamour made mvie to peak level .Last Mani sharma sir 👌👌👌🔥🔥🔥.

Congratulations from all Mahesh Babu Fans. — urstrulyrk (@KumarRavindr6) July 18, 2019

According to iSmart Shankar’s Director Puri, The concept of the movie has been taken from Hollywood. He told in an interview that he was disappointed with his last film Temper which didn’t do well on the box office. He got an idea of a bad boy character after meeting Ram and after that, he started working on this movie.

