iSmart Shankar: The last schedule of the much-awaited movie of this year iSmart Shankar is finally done. Directed by Puri Jagannath and bankrolled under the banner Puri Connects and Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies.

iSmart Shankar: One of the much-anticipated movies of this year iSmart Shankar is all set to release this month on July 18, 2019. Ahead of the release, the makers have shared photos from the last schedule of the film and they are enough to raise the excitement bar!

The teaser of the movie iSmart Shankar was released on June 25, 2019, and it garnered a phenomenal response from his fans on social media. Now as the cast has wrapped up the shooting, post-production is in full swing.

In the film, we will see Ram Pothineni in a never seen before avatar. He will be seen romancing south superstar and beauty Nidhhi Agerwal and interestingly in the beginning of the teaser delivered a dialogue in Hindi. He said pata hai main kaun hu? Shankar stud, ismart Shankar.

Check out the photos from their wrap-up here:

GUMMADIKAYA KOTTESHINDRU..IKA BOX OFFICE BADDALU KOTTADAME MIGILUNDI..🎥🤘 it’s a wrap up for USTAAD #iSmartShankar shoot & All set to HIT the screens on July 18.👍GET READY USTAAD FANS!🤘FESTIVAL BEGINS!@ramsayz @purijagan @Charmmeofficial #ManiSharma #iSmartShankarOnJuly18th pic.twitter.com/BdKlr7SwnL — Naveen Kumar (@naveenkumarsayz) July 5, 2019

iSmart Shbakar has been directed by Puri Jagannadh, who has previously worked with Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in Bbuddah Hoga Tera Baap. The movie iSmart Shankar has been produced under the banner Puri connects andPuri Jagannadh Touring Talkies.

The music has been composed by Manu Sharma and lyrics have been penned by Bhaskarabatla. Check out the songs of the movie here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App