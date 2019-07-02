iSmart Shankar: Telugu language action drama film starring Ram Pothineni, Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles has been postponed by a week, to now hit the silver screens on July 18, 2019. Fans share their disappointment on Twitter, see tweets.

iSmart Shankar: One of the much-awaited films of the Telugu cinema iSmart Shankar starring Ram Pothineni, and Nidhhi Agerwal gets postponed. To now release a week later on July 18, 2019. While the film was set to release on July 12, 2019, Puri Jagannadh and Charme Kaur took to their official social media handles to reveal that the masala action-packed movie will walk into theatres on July 18, 2019, now.

The shooting had been wrapped up a few months back and now is in the post-production phase. Right from the posters to the songs to the teaser, Ram Pothineni starrer has managed to hit the bull’s eye and garner attention.

Besides starring Ram Pothineni, Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles, the movie iSmart Shakar also stars Nabha Natesh, Satya Dev, Puneet Issar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sayaji Shinde, Getup Srinu, Rao Ramesh, Pavitra Lokesh, and Tanikella Bharani in pivotal roles.

About a week back, Ram Pothineni was slapped with a fine of Rs 200 for smoking at no smoking zone at the historic monument Charminar in Hyderabad. However, the smoking act was a part of his role but the Charminar police didn’t buy the act and the rules were the same for the actor.

The soundtrack of the movie iSmart Shakar has been composed by Mani Sharma, lyrics have been penned by Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar and crooned by Saketh, Keerthana Sharma, Sarath Santosh, Ramya Behara and Anurag Kulkarni.

Check out the main songs of the movie here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App