iSmart Shankar trailer: The much-anticipated trailer of Telugu superstar Ram Pothineni-starrer iSmart Shankar has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film. Directed by ace Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, iSmart Shankar is an action-drama which also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Nabha Natesh and Satya Dev in key roles and the trailer is being loved by fans and they have expressed their views about the movie on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

The film also stars Puneet Issar, Ashish Vidyarthi , Sayaji Shinde, and Tulasi in supporting roles. There are many action-packed scenes in the trailer with some powerful dialogues and strong, captivating narration. iSmart Shankar is one of the most awaited Telugu movies which stars the Telugu superstar Ram Pothineni in the lead role.

The music of the film has been composed by Mani Sharma and it has been bankrolled by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. The trailer of the movie has already created a lot of buzz on social media and fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

iSmart Shankar is slated to hit the silver screen on July 18 this year. The songs from the movie, such as Dimaak Kharaab, Zindabad Zindabad, iSmart Theme, and Undipo were loved by fans.

The movie will also have a special item number by none other than the sexy and hot Nidhhi Agerwal. Ram Pothineni was last seen in Hello Guru Prema Kosame which was a blockbuster and now fans are anticipating that he will break another box office record with his upcoming movie.

