Ismat Chughtai Birthday Special: From ‘Lihaaf’ Controversy To ‘Tedhi Lakeer’, Revisiting The Writer Who Refused To Be Silenced

Ismat Chughtai was never interested in making her readers comfortable. Born on August 21, 1915, in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, Chughtai grew into one of the most influential voices of modern Urdu fiction. Her writing focused on the everyday lives of women, particularly their desires, frustrations, relationships and struggles within conservative social structures.

She was also part of the Progressive Writers’ Movement and emerged as a contemporary of literary giant Saadat Hasan Manto. But Chughtai’s voice was distinctly her own, irreverent, observant and often deliberately provocative. Her decision to write openly about subjects considered unsuitable for polite conversation made her one of the most controversial writers of her generation.

‘Lihaaf’ Put Ismat Chughtai On Trial

Few works define Chughtai’s legacy as strongly as Lihaaf (The Quilt). Published in 1942, the short story centred on Begum Jan, a neglected woman in an unhappy marriage, and her relationship with her maid Rabbu. Told through the eyes of a child, the story explored female desire and same-sex intimacy without explicitly spelling everything out.

The implications were impossible to miss. Lihaaf triggered a fierce backlash, and Chughtai was charged with obscenity. She was summoned to Lahore to defend the story in court in 1944. Manto, who was facing his own obscenity case over Bu, was also present during the proceedings. Chughtai ultimately won the case. Yet the controversy followed her for years. Chughtai later wrote that the notoriety surrounding Lihaaf often overshadowed the rest of her work.

‘Tedhi Lakeer’ And The Woman At The Centre Of Her Own Story

Reducing Chughtai to Lihaaf, however, does a disservice to the breadth of her writing. Her celebrated novel Tedhi Lakeer (The Crooked Line) is considered one of her major works and follows Shama, a headstrong protagonist whose life becomes a window into gender, education, desire and the social realities of Indian Muslim society under colonial rule.

Chughtai’s women were rarely presented simply as victims. They could be contradictory, ambitious, sexual, funny, angry and flawed — in other words, human. Stories such as Gainda and Gharwali similarly questioned the double standards surrounding female sexuality and morality.

Why Ismat Chughtai Still Matters

Chughtai died in Mumbai on October 24, 1991, but her writing has continued to travel across generations. Her importance lies not merely in the subjects she wrote about, but in whose perspective she insisted on centring. At a time when women’s private lives were rarely treated as serious literary territory, Chughtai turned domestic spaces into sites of rebellion, desire and social commentary.

More than eight decades after Lihaaf first caused an uproar, her writing still invites arguments about sexuality, patriarchy, morality and women’s freedom. Perhaps that is the most fitting tribute to Ismat Chughtai: she did not write to settle conversations. She wrote to start them.