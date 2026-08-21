LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Ismat Chughtai Birthday Special: From ‘Lihaaf’ Controversy To ‘Tedhi Lakeer’, Revisiting The Writer Who Refused To Be Silenced

Ismat Chughtai Birthday Special: From ‘Lihaaf’ Controversy To ‘Tedhi Lakeer’, Revisiting The Writer Who Refused To Be Silenced

Ismat Chughtai was never interested in making her writing comfortable. From female desire and sexuality to class, marriage and the constraints placed on women, the Urdu writer wrote about subjects that society preferred to keep behind closed doors.

Ismat Chughtai (photo:X)
Ismat Chughtai (photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-08-21 15:56 IST

Ismat Chughtai was never interested in making her readers comfortable. Born on August 21, 1915, in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, Chughtai grew into one of the most influential voices of modern Urdu fiction. Her writing focused on the everyday lives of women, particularly their desires, frustrations, relationships and struggles within conservative social structures.

She was also part of the Progressive Writers’ Movement and emerged as a contemporary of literary giant Saadat Hasan Manto. But Chughtai’s voice was distinctly her own, irreverent, observant and often deliberately provocative. Her decision to write openly about subjects considered unsuitable for polite conversation made her one of the most controversial writers of her generation.

You Might Be Interested In

‘Lihaaf’ Put Ismat Chughtai On Trial

Few works define Chughtai’s legacy as strongly as Lihaaf (The Quilt). Published in 1942, the short story centred on Begum Jan, a neglected woman in an unhappy marriage, and her relationship with her maid Rabbu. Told through the eyes of a child, the story explored female desire and same-sex intimacy without explicitly spelling everything out.

The implications were impossible to miss. Lihaaf triggered a fierce backlash, and Chughtai was charged with obscenity. She was summoned to Lahore to defend the story in court in 1944. Manto, who was facing his own obscenity case over Bu, was also present during the proceedings. Chughtai ultimately won the case.  Yet the controversy followed her for years. Chughtai later wrote that the notoriety surrounding Lihaaf often overshadowed the rest of her work.

‘Tedhi Lakeer’ And The Woman At The Centre Of Her Own Story

Reducing Chughtai to Lihaaf, however, does a disservice to the breadth of her writing. Her celebrated novel Tedhi Lakeer (The Crooked Line) is considered one of her major works and follows Shama, a headstrong protagonist whose life becomes a window into gender, education, desire and the social realities of Indian Muslim society under colonial rule.

Chughtai’s women were rarely presented simply as victims. They could be contradictory, ambitious, sexual, funny, angry and flawed — in other words, human. Stories such as Gainda and Gharwali similarly questioned the double standards surrounding female sexuality and morality.

Why Ismat Chughtai Still Matters

Chughtai died in Mumbai on October 24, 1991, but her writing has continued to travel across generations.  Her importance lies not merely in the subjects she wrote about, but in whose perspective she insisted on centring. At a time when women’s private lives were rarely treated as serious literary territory, Chughtai turned domestic spaces into sites of rebellion, desire and social commentary.

More than eight decades after Lihaaf first caused an uproar, her writing still invites arguments about sexuality, patriarchy, morality and women’s freedom. Perhaps that is the most fitting tribute to Ismat Chughtai: she did not write to settle conversations. She wrote to start them.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ismat Chughtai Birthday Special: From ‘Lihaaf’ Controversy To ‘Tedhi Lakeer’, Revisiting The Writer Who Refused To Be Silenced
Tags: Ismat Chughtai

RELATED News

Deepika Padukone’s Spirit Exit Takes A New Turn; Producer Claims 10% Profit Share Demand, Story Details Were Leaked

Is Kareena Kapoor Khan Expecting Her Third Child? Viral Video Sparks Fresh Pregnancy Buzz – WATCH

What Did Orry Say About Gaurav Khanna’s Divorce? His Brutal Akanksha Chamola Comment Goes Viral

Kanika Kapoor Birthday Special: From A Lucknow Girl To Bollywood’s ‘Baby Doll’, The Singer’s Remarkable Journey To Stardom

How Did Fire Break Out At Salman Khan’s Gym Franchise In Delhi? Here’s What Police Said

LATEST NEWS

China or Pakistan? Ex-Army Chief Manoj Naravane Reveals Where India Faces the Bigger Threat

WTC Points Table: Can Bangladesh Overtake Australia For Top Spot? Check Points Table Scenarios if AUS Win, Lose, or Draw 2nd Test

‘Everyone Has Diabetes’: Bihar Minister’s Remark On Sugar Sparks Row, Pappu Yadav Hits Back

Chanakya Niti: 5 Rare Qualities In A Man That Earn Genuine Respect From Women

Cristiano Ronaldo Fit to Play Al-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr? Saudi Pro League Return Latest Update

SSL–TGCL Partnership Opens New Chapter in India-Thailand Golf and Sports Cooperation

Sawan Putrada Ekadashi 2026: August 22 Or 23? Know The Correct Vrat Date, Timings And Puja Vidhi

Australia vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Venue, Squads, Match Timings And All You Need To Know

UP Gambhir Bimari Sahayata Yojana: Which Diseases Are Covered? Check Eligibility, Benefits And Step-By-Step Application Process

Why Has Rahul Gandhi Stormed Parliament Street Police Station With Pallet Gun Victim? | Video

Ismat Chughtai Birthday Special: From ‘Lihaaf’ Controversy To ‘Tedhi Lakeer’, Revisiting The Writer Who Refused To Be Silenced

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ismat Chughtai Birthday Special: From ‘Lihaaf’ Controversy To ‘Tedhi Lakeer’, Revisiting The Writer Who Refused To Be Silenced

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ismat Chughtai Birthday Special: From ‘Lihaaf’ Controversy To ‘Tedhi Lakeer’, Revisiting The Writer Who Refused To Be Silenced
Ismat Chughtai Birthday Special: From ‘Lihaaf’ Controversy To ‘Tedhi Lakeer’, Revisiting The Writer Who Refused To Be Silenced
Ismat Chughtai Birthday Special: From ‘Lihaaf’ Controversy To ‘Tedhi Lakeer’, Revisiting The Writer Who Refused To Be Silenced
Ismat Chughtai Birthday Special: From ‘Lihaaf’ Controversy To ‘Tedhi Lakeer’, Revisiting The Writer Who Refused To Be Silenced

QUICK LINKS