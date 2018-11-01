After A Kid Like Jake, Priyanka Chopra's next venture in Hollywood is Isn't It Romantic. To raise the excitement for the film, the makers of the film have released the trailer of the film and the actor's performance is disappointing to say the least. The desi girl is easily forgettable and makes no significant mark with her acting chops in the trailer. Check it out here-

The trailer of Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood venture Isn’t It Romantic is finally out. Helmed by Todd Strauss Schulson, the film revolves around Rebel Wilson and her bid to find a perfect man for herself. While Rebel Wilson as Natalie is the star of the trailer, it is difficult to spot our desi girl in it. Essaying the role of a Yoga ambassador, Priyanka is there just for the sake of being there and is easily forgettable.

Seen as a girl next door, there is hardly any element of her on-screen personality peaking through. Looking at the trailer, it seems that Isn’t It Romantic is going to join A Kid Like Jake in a list of Priyanka’s disappointments. With the kind of performances the actor has delivered in the past in films like Bajirao Mastani, Barfi, Mary Kom and Fashion and subsequently her stint in Quantico, audiences have high expectations from her.

Along with Rebel Wilson and Priyanka Chopra, actors like Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine will also be seen in the film. The film is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Valentine’s Day i.e February 14, 2018. Isn’t it romantic is likely to clash with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in India.

Post Isn’t It Romantic, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink co starring Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar. Helmed by Shonali Bose and bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka Chopra under the banner of RSVP movies, Roy Kapur Folms and Purple Pebble Pictures, the film is based on motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. The Sky Is Pink is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on February 22, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More