Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon: Television actor Barun Sobti recently expressed himself on watching the re-run of his show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon: This won’t be wrong to say that coronavirus pandemic has brought everything under a pause button. Further, the shooting of films and tv shows has also stopped so to entertain the audience sitting at homes, the channel started running old popular shows. From Ramayan, Mahabharat to Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Circus, it seems that the golden era of the ’90s has returned. Though many daily soaps are back making the re-run trend quite successful, many shows are still left.

Among them, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon featuring Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani also shines. Recently, while interacting with Television star Barun Sobti, he revealed that he wishes to see the rerun of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Barun also revealed that he created the show with all his heart. He added that Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du showcases a lot about family ties and value of love.

Barun also said that it is important for the viewers to watch such type of content especially during this time of crisis and stress. Moreover, the on-screen Jodi of Barun and Sanaya as Arnav and Khushi Kumari also received a lot of love from their fans. Later, Hotstar also came up with the sequel of the show but still the original remains their fans favorite.

Apart from Barun and Sanaya, the show also features Dalljiet Kaur, Abhaas Mehta, Akshay Dogra, Vishesh Bansal, and Sanjay Batra in supporting roles. On the work front, Sanaya Irani then appeared in various films like Fanaa, Pihu, and Ghost, web series like Vodka Shots and Zindabad.

