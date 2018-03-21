Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who turns a year older on March 21, has contributed to Indian cinema for over twenty decades. The versatile actress has done romance, action, comedy and serious roles on the big screen. Rani, who turned 40 on Wednesday, made her Bollywood debut in 1997 film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. Although the film tanked at the Box Office, Rani’s performance was highly applauded.

The actress who is beloved by all just turned 40 and she could not have aged more gracefully than this. Actor Rani Mukerji celebrates her birthday today as she awaits the release of her comeback movie, Hichki this Friday. Belonging to that very small club of female actors who have managed to defeat the cliché that a heroine’s shelf life is till she gets married, Rani delivered a hit Mardaani after her marriage to producer-director Aditya Chopra and has now returned after motherhood for Hichki. On her birthday, she has penned an open letter on how Bollywood treats its women.

“As a woman, I must admit, it has not been an easy journey. I had to prove myself every day. Actresses have to prove themselves every day. A woman has a short career span, a married woman’s equity dies, women are not bankable commodities at the box office, ‘female-centric’ (I hate this word!) films are huge risks, a married actress who is also a mother is the final nail in the coffin of her dreams, ambitions, and aspirations – these are some of the discriminatory stereotypes that we have to live with and try to overcome every single day.”

Talking about her own attempt to overcome this stereotype, she adds, “I have tried to take on this sexist stereotype by coming back to acting after my marriage and motherhood. And I promise you, I will continue working and battling these stereotypes with all my fellow stunning, beautiful, kind and talented actresses and hope to see our society and the film industry mature further.”

Rani plays Naina Mathur in Hichki, a woman who has Tourette Syndrome (a disorder which forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds) but is ready to overcome all obstacles to become a teacher. It marks Rani’s comeback film after Mardaani (2014). Produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner, the movie is set to release on March 23.

