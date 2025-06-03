Home
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
It Is A Rightful Demand: Mani Ratnam Is On Deepika Padukone’s Team Amid Her Row With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

The insider claims suggest that Deepika requested an eight-hour workday, a ₹20 crore remuneration, a share in profits, and expressed reluctance to deliver her dialogues in Telugu.

It Is A Rightful Demand: Mani Ratnam Is On Deepika Padukone’s Team Amid Her Row With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Deepika Padukone and Mani Ratnam


A wave of online discussion has erupted following reports that Deepika Padukone may have exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit. According to unconfirmed insider sources, the Bollywood superstar reportedly made several professional demands that did not sit well with the production team.

The insider claims suggest that Deepika requested an eight-hour workday, a ₹20 crore remuneration, a share in profits, and expressed reluctance to deliver her dialogues in Telugu.

These conditions have allegedly led to her departure from the film, though no official statement has been released by the actor.

Mani Ratnam Backs Deepika’s Stance as Reasonable

Acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam came forward to support Deepika amid the ongoing controversy. In a statement to News18, he defended her requests, saying, “I think it is a rightful demand. I’m glad she’s in a position to ask for it.”

Ratnam further elaborated that such boundaries are essential in modern filmmaking. “As a filmmaker, you will take that into consideration when you cast. It is not unreasonable but an absolute necessity,” he asserted.

Ajay Devgn Also Supports Fixed Work Schedules

Actor Ajay Devgn also weighed in on the discussion, showing support for the idea of structured work hours in the industry. In a recent interview, he stated, “Most honest filmmakers won’t have a problem with it. Being a mother and working eight to nine hours is becoming the norm.”

Spirit was expected to be Deepika’s second Telugu-language pan-India film after Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Prabhas. However, recent reports indicate she is no longer attached to the project due to creative and professional differences.

In her place, actor Triptii Dimri has been announced as the new female lead. This will mark her second collaboration with director Vanga after the blockbuster Animal.

Triptii Dimri Bags Biggest Paycheck of Her Career

Reports reveal that Triptii Dimri is earning ₹4 crore for Spirit, which is significantly less than the ₹20 crore fee allegedly demanded by Deepika. However, the amount represents the highest paycheck of Triptii’s career to date and marks a major milestone for the rising star.

newsx

