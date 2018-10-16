Filmmaker Karan Johar in an interview was noted saying that it is important to stay around people who give their honest opinions. Johar thinks a person should surround themselves with no people and not yes people who can guide you well when you are doing something wrong.

Filmmaker Karan Johar in an interview was noted saying that it is important to stay around people who give their honest opinions. Johar thinks a person should surround themselves with no people and not yes people who can guide you well when you are doing something wrong. He even said that it is stupid to be deluded. Well, we all know how blunt his best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan is when it comes to talking about a film, Karan seems to have the same mentality and said that yes men around someone’s life acts as toxic. The producer even feels that it is relevant to have people who would call out the wrong and say that the film or a script was not good.

Talking about the generation gap, Johar said that he can’t live in the past all the time and makes sure that he is surrounded by young people. Calling the latest generation as inspiring, he feels it is necessary to hear them and not lose their relevance. Spilling out some beans, the director-producer of Student of the Year even revealed that SOTY was not a special film and infact was simple like High School Music. Johar wanted to connect to the younger generation between the age of 12-14 years.

Amidst the #MeToo movement ongoing, people are waiting to hear what Karan Johar has to say about the campaign. Infact, Bollywood’s queen, Kangana Ranaut in her latest interview lashed out at Karan Johar and Shabana Azmi for being silent at such an important issue which has created a buzz in the industry. She even was upset with the promo of his upcoming show Koffee With Karan 6.

