Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
  It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: 'All Of You Made Me Feel Like….'

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

The superstar appeared in a regal ensemble designed by the celebrated Sabyasachi Mukherjee, impressing fashion critics and fans alike with his majestic presence.

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

SRK at the 2025 Met Gala


Shah Rukh Khan made history at the Met Gala 2025 by becoming the first Indian male actor to walk its iconic red carpet. The superstar appeared in a regal ensemble designed by the celebrated Sabyasachi Mukherjee, impressing fashion critics and fans alike with his majestic presence.

On Instagram, SRK opened up about his very first experience saying, “Thx @sabyasachiofficial & ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It’s not my ‘space’ but u made me feel so comfortable…becos u, like me, believe…Style & Fashion…is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a ‘K’!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

While Shah Rukh’s attendance was groundbreaking, international media gave him only three seconds of coverage, sparking backlash from his massive global fanbase. Disappointed fans voiced their anger across social platforms.

One outraged user on X wrote, “Only three seconds of Shah Rukh Khan at the Met Gala? And that interviewer didn’t even recognize him? It’s absurd. He’s a global superstar. Do your homework!”

Interviewer’s Failure to Identify SRK Goes Viral

A clip that has gone viral online shows an international journalist asking Shah Rukh Khan, “Who are you?” The actor responded modestly, while Sabyasachi quickly intervened, stating, “Just so you know, Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most recognized people in the world. His fan base is legendary—we nearly had a stampede outside the hotel when he arrived.”

Shah Rukh’s Met Gala look featured a floor-length coat tailored from Tasmanian superfine wool, finished with monogrammed Japanese horn buttons. He matched it with a silk crepe de chine shirt and sharply cut trousers.

Completing the look was an extravagant Bengal Tiger Cane, crafted in 18-karat gold and embellished with tourmalines, sapphires, and brilliant-cut as well as old mine-cut diamonds—a symbol of timeless elegance and power.

ALSO READ: Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From The Exclusive Guest List? Here’s The Truth 

