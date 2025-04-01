Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • ‘It Is Not Right To Say Mohanlal Did Not Know About Movie’ Says Empuraan Producer Amid Controversy

‘It Is Not Right To Say Mohanlal Did Not Know About Movie’ Says Empuraan Producer Amid Controversy

The controversy erupted days after the film's release, with many questioning whether actor Mohanlal was aware of the entire script.

‘It Is Not Right To Say Mohanlal Did Not Know About Movie’ Says Empuraan Producer Amid Controversy

Empuraan


L2: Empuraan producer Antony Perumbavoor addressed the media on Tuesday, clarifying recent controversies surrounding the film. He confirmed that nearly two minutes of footage had been removed following backlash over certain scenes that allegedly depicted the 2002 Gujarat riots. However, he emphasized that the decision was not made under external pressure.

Speaking at a press meet in Kochi, Perumbavoor stated, “The edited version with cuts will be screened in theatres from April 1. The cuts amount to two minutes and a few seconds. We did not make these edits due to any external pressure. If any part of our film hurts even a single common man, we are open to making necessary corrections.”

Peak of criticisms

The controversy erupted days after the film’s release, with many questioning whether actor Mohanlal was aware of the entire script. Director Major Ravi had earlier claimed that Mohanlal was unaware of certain aspects of the film. Responding to these claims, Perumbavoor said, “It is not right to say that Mohanlal did not know about the movie. We all knew about the film and its content before release. There is no truth to the speculation that we are isolating Prithviraj Sukumaran. We are all working together on this project.”

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly anticipating the next installment of the Empuraan franchise. During the pre-release event of L2: Empuraan, Prithviraj had revealed that the script for Part 3 was in its early stages. Confirming the development, Perumbavoor assured, “L3, the third part of the franchise, will definitely be made.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan features a star-studded cast, including Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The film has been a massive box office success, grossing over Rs 200 crore worldwide and continuing its strong theatrical run.

ALSO READ: Kerala HC Rejects Stay On L2: Empuraan: BJP Suspends Leader Over Petition

Filed under

Empuraan Mohanlal Empuraan

L2: Empuraan producer Ant

‘It Is Not Right To Say Mohanlal Did Not Know About Movie’ Says Empuraan Producer...
The National Weather Serv

Tornado Warning Issued For Grass Valley, Nevada & Yuba Counties–Seek Shelter Now!
In a major move, the U.S.

Trump Administration Cuts Thousands Of Jobs At FDA, CDC And Other Health Agencies
In a significant developm

Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Army In Poonch: Indian Army Retaliates With Force
The Allahabad High Court

Allahabad High Court Rules Conversion To Islam Must Be By Free Will And Faith, Based...
Kristin Cavallari has fin

Who Was Kristin Cavallari’s Mystery NHL Star? She Finally Reveals The ‘Dating’ Truth
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tornado Warning Issued For Grass Valley, Nevada & Yuba Counties–Seek Shelter Now!

Tornado Warning Issued For Grass Valley, Nevada & Yuba Counties–Seek Shelter Now!

Trump Administration Cuts Thousands Of Jobs At FDA, CDC And Other Health Agencies

Trump Administration Cuts Thousands Of Jobs At FDA, CDC And Other Health Agencies

Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Army In Poonch: Indian Army Retaliates With Force

Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Army In Poonch: Indian Army Retaliates With Force

Allahabad High Court Rules Conversion To Islam Must Be By Free Will And Faith, Based On Genuine Belief

Allahabad High Court Rules Conversion To Islam Must Be By Free Will And Faith, Based...

Who Was Kristin Cavallari’s Mystery NHL Star? She Finally Reveals The ‘Dating’ Truth

Who Was Kristin Cavallari’s Mystery NHL Star? She Finally Reveals The ‘Dating’ Truth

Entertainment

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Kerala HC Rejects Stay On L2: Empuraan: BJP Suspends Leader Over Petition

Kerala HC Rejects Stay On L2: Empuraan: BJP Suspends Leader Over Petition

‘Maareesan’ Face-Off: Vadivelu’s Bruised Look & Fahadh’s Intensity Sparks Buzz; Netflix Streaming Deal Sealed

‘Maareesan’ Face-Off: Vadivelu’s Bruised Look & Fahadh’s Intensity Sparks Buzz; Netflix Streaming Deal Sealed

Indian Actor Darasing Khurana Meets King Charles, Has A Conversation On Culture, Philanthropy, And Global Change

Indian Actor Darasing Khurana Meets King Charles, Has A Conversation On Culture, Philanthropy, And Global

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture