‘It Is Not Right To Say Mohanlal Did Not Know About Movie’ Says Empuraan Producer Amid Controversy

The controversy erupted days after the film's release, with many questioning whether actor Mohanlal was aware of the entire script.

L2: Empuraan producer Antony Perumbavoor addressed the media on Tuesday, clarifying recent controversies surrounding the film. He confirmed that nearly two minutes of footage had been removed following backlash over certain scenes that allegedly depicted the 2002 Gujarat riots. However, he emphasized that the decision was not made under external pressure.

Speaking at a press meet in Kochi, Perumbavoor stated, “The edited version with cuts will be screened in theatres from April 1. The cuts amount to two minutes and a few seconds. We did not make these edits due to any external pressure. If any part of our film hurts even a single common man, we are open to making necessary corrections.”

Peak of criticisms

The controversy erupted days after the film’s release, with many questioning whether actor Mohanlal was aware of the entire script. Director Major Ravi had earlier claimed that Mohanlal was unaware of certain aspects of the film. Responding to these claims, Perumbavoor said, “It is not right to say that Mohanlal did not know about the movie. We all knew about the film and its content before release. There is no truth to the speculation that we are isolating Prithviraj Sukumaran. We are all working together on this project.”

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly anticipating the next installment of the Empuraan franchise. During the pre-release event of L2: Empuraan, Prithviraj had revealed that the script for Part 3 was in its early stages. Confirming the development, Perumbavoor assured, “L3, the third part of the franchise, will definitely be made.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan features a star-studded cast, including Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The film has been a massive box office success, grossing over Rs 200 crore worldwide and continuing its strong theatrical run.

ALSO READ: Kerala HC Rejects Stay On L2: Empuraan: BJP Suspends Leader Over Petition