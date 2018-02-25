Recalling her last meeting with late actress Sridevi, Hema Malini said that the actress was her cheerful self when they caught up for the screening of Padmaavat and full of excitement for her daughter's debut. The 54-year-old passed away in Dubai following a massive cardiact arrest on Saturday.The actress had starred in several Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The sudden demise of Sridevi has shocked the entire film fraternity with celebs struggling to come to terms with the untimely death of an otherwise hale and hearty human being. Hema Malini, who was one of the closest friends of the Mom actress recalled her last meeting with her in an interview with a TV channel and said the evening was full of fun when they caught up for the screening of Padmaavat. She added that Sridevi was full of excitement and nerves about the debut of her elder daughter Jahnvi Kapoor, who is set make her debut with Dhadak.

“She was most excited and nervous too about Janhvi’s debut. She expressed how she cannot wait to see her little girl take her first steps into Bollywood. Sridevi also said she was proud of her daughter for taking care of herself and putting in her 100% in her first film (Dhadak),” she said. Janhvi, who is busy shooting for her first film, was not by the side of her mother when she died in Dubai following a massive cardiac arrest.

The actress, who starred in several Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam movies made her Bollywood debut with Solva Sawan in the year 1978. However, the film was not a big success and she rose to fame only five years later with Himmatwala.Sridevi’s other popular movies include Mawaali, Mr India, Tohfa, Lamhe, Chaalbaaz etc. The actress went on to take a break from movies following Judaai and made a comeback 15 years later with English Vinglish in the year 2012, which was a huge success.

