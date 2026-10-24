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Home > Entertainment News > ‘It Was Like A Death’: Avantika Malik On Divorce From Imran Khan After 8 Years Of Marriage

‘It Was Like A Death’: Avantika Malik On Divorce From Imran Khan After 8 Years Of Marriage

Avantika Malik has reflected on her separation from actor Imran Khan, revealing how the end of their marriage left her feeling like a failure. The former couple, who married in 2011 and separated in 2019, were together for 18 years, including their years of dating.

Avantika Malik On Divorce From Imran Khan After 8 Years Of Marriage
Avantika Malik On Divorce From Imran Khan After 8 Years Of Marriage

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 10:51 IST

The end of a marriage can also mean letting go of the future one had imagined, and Avantika Malik has described that emotional experience while reflecting on her separation from actor Imran Khan. In a recent conversation with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast All About Her, Avantika opened up about the breakdown of their relationship, the emotional toll of divorce and how she eventually found happiness after the separation. 

Describing the experience, Avantika said, “It is like a death. It is a death of the way you perceived your life to be, or what you imagined your life would be, or how it would play out. It’s the death of probably the most intimate relationship in your life.”

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The couple, who first met when they were 19, spent 18 years together. They married in January 2011 and separated in 2019, after eight years of marriage. Their relationship had begun long before their wedding, making the separation the end of a significant chapter in both their lives. 

Avantika Malik Says Unrealistic Expectations Affected Their Marriage

Reflecting on why their relationship did not work out, Avantika explained that the separation was not caused by one isolated incident. Instead, she felt that both of them had changed over the years as they grew older and experienced different phases of life.

“It is important to note that the two of us, when we met, were just 19 years old. We were very, very young and we spent 18 years together,” she said.

Avantika also acknowledged that she carried emotional baggage from her childhood without fully understanding how it affected her relationship. She spoke about how people can sometimes expect their partners to be responsible for their happiness and emotional well-being.

“You think the person in front of you is responsible for you being happy, okay, and content,” she said, explaining that unrealistic expectations can gradually damage a relationship.

She further reflected on the effort required to sustain a marriage, saying that couples need to work on their relationship every day and continue choosing each other. Looking back, she acknowledged that both she and Imran had been unfair to each other at times.

“We tried our best. We gave it everything, many times when it was at the brink of asking, ‘Can we do this anymore?’” she recalled.

“We gave each other 18 years. I think it’s okay to allow each other to go,” she added. 

Avantika Malik Reflects On Feeling Like A Failure After Divorce

While the decision to separate was mutual, Avantika admitted that the experience was emotionally overwhelming. She recalled initially feeling like an “absolute, complete, utter failure” before things gradually began to improve.

Although she expressed disappointment about how their relationship ended, she also said she was proud of what they had built together over the years. For her, the end of the marriage did not erase the significance of their shared experiences or the family they created.

“I am actually quite proud of us,” she said, reflecting on how they had supported each other through different phases of their lives.

Avantika and Imran share a daughter, Imara Malik Khan, born in 2014. In the same conversation, Avantika explained that motherhood has made her more conscious of her public conduct, as her words and actions can affect her daughter.

“I am very aware of how I conduct myself or what I say. It impacts her,” she said.

Despite the challenges surrounding their separation, Avantika’s reflections suggest that she no longer views the end of their marriage solely as a failure. Instead, she recognises the years they spent together, the family they built and the experiences that shaped them both. 

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‘It Was Like A Death’: Avantika Malik On Divorce From Imran Khan After 8 Years Of Marriage
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‘It Was Like A Death’: Avantika Malik On Divorce From Imran Khan After 8 Years Of Marriage

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‘It Was Like A Death’: Avantika Malik On Divorce From Imran Khan After 8 Years Of Marriage

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‘It Was Like A Death’: Avantika Malik On Divorce From Imran Khan After 8 Years Of Marriage
‘It Was Like A Death’: Avantika Malik On Divorce From Imran Khan After 8 Years Of Marriage
‘It Was Like A Death’: Avantika Malik On Divorce From Imran Khan After 8 Years Of Marriage
‘It Was Like A Death’: Avantika Malik On Divorce From Imran Khan After 8 Years Of Marriage
‘It Was Like A Death’: Avantika Malik On Divorce From Imran Khan After 8 Years Of Marriage

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