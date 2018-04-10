In Raazi, Alia plays the role of a Kashmiri girl named Sehmat, who is a daughter, a wife and a spy.” The much-anticipated film is directed by Talvar director Meghna Gulzar and backed by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions, and produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, releases on May 11, 2018.

Dharma Productions’ has finally released the much-anticipated trailer of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi, which is helmed by critically acclaimed director Meghna Gulzar. The captivating trailer has already generated a lot of curiosity among viewers and is trending on number one. It has impressed the audience to an extent that they cannot for the film to get released. The film is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel, Calling Sehmat and Alia’s breakthrough performance in the film is winning hearts.

In Raazi, Alia Bhatt plays the role of a young and brave girl who decides to risk her life for her country and is also ready to sacrifice anything when it comes to saving her motherland. When asked about her role and how she managed to get under the skin of her character in the film, she said, “It was the most beautiful aspect as she did not have to enact anything”. She also revealed how she had to learn Urdu since she was playing the role of a Kashmiri girl and also learned how to drive a Jonga which is a jeep used by armed forces.

In Raazi, Alia plays the role of a Kashmiri girl named Sehmat, who is a daughter, a wife and a spy. When asked about which character was the most difficult to portray, she quipped, “The guilt that Sehmat feels as a wife was the toughest to portray.” The much-anticipated film is directed by Talvar director Meghna Gulzar and backed by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions, and produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, releases on May 11, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App