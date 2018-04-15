Two of India's biggest superstars—Salman Khan and Rajinikanth will be clocking horns at the box office on June 15 this year.Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan's upcoming action-thriller Race 3, which is one of the most anticipated films of this year, is scheduled to release this Eid and will clash with south superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Kaala Karikalan.

Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan’s upcoming action-thriller Race 3, which is one of the most anticipated films of this year, is scheduled to release this Eid. However, according to the latest media buzz, the Salman Khan starrer will clash with south superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Kaala Karikalan and this will surely be one of the biggest clashes of this year. The Rajinikanth starrer was earlier scheduled to release on April 27 was postponed due to strikes by Tamil film industry and will be now releasing on Eid this year.

Two of India’s biggest superstars—Salman Khan and Rajinikanth will be locking horns at the box office on June 15 this year. With Rajinikanth in the lead role, Kaala is an action-drama which also features a talented cast like Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi and Huma Qureshi in key roles. Kaala Karikalan is not the only Rajinikanth’s film to have been postponed, his 2.0 too has delayed for over a year now. However, the clash will surely be a gala time for fans as they will get to see two much-awaited films on Eid this year.

Kaala is directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by Dhanush under the banner of Wunderbar Films along with Lyca Productions. The music of the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Kaala marks the second collaboration between director Pa. Ranjith and actor Rajinikanth after Kabali, which was a successful affair at the box office. On the other hand, Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is the third instalment of the Race franchise which also stars Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. Race 3 is directed by Remo D’Souza and is produced under Tips Films.

