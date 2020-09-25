Anushka Sharma is facing the wrath of trolls for Virat Kohli's dismaying performance in last night's match. The actress has slammed veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for his distasteful remarks directed at her.

Actress Anushka Sharma on Friday slammed veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for accusing her of Virat Kohli’s dismaying performance during Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the IPL. In an open letter shared on her Instagram account, the actress shared that it is 2020 and things still haven’t changed for her.

Calling out Sunil Gavaskar for his distasteful remark, Anushka asked the former to explain why he thought of making ‘such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game?’. She said that she is sure he must have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commenting on the game but doesn’t she and her husband get equal amount of respect?!

Questioning whether his words are only relevant when her name is taken in the process, the actress continued, “When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping comments.” Anushka added that he is a legend whose name stands tall in the gentleman’s game and she just wanted to share what she felt hearing him say this.

However, it is not the first time that Anushka has been trolled for Virat’s game on the field. Back in 2016, Virat Kohli had slammed trolls for dragging Anushka into the entire matter. He had tweeted, “Shame on people for trolling Anushka Sharma non stop. Have some compassion. She has always only given me positivity.” This particular tweet went on to become Golden tweet (the most retweeted tweet) of India in 2016.