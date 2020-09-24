Zayn Malik announced the birth of his first child, a baby girl with Gigi Hadid. He went on to share a sweet note on social media with a special photo.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid just welcomed their little child young lady into the world. The couple had their child on Wednesday. Zayn Malik just took to his Twitter handle to confirm the birth of his little baby girl.He captioned the post as, “Our infant young lady is here, solid and wonderful. To attempt put words to how I am feeling right currently would be a unimaginable errand. The adoration I feel for this small human is outside my ability to comprehend. Appreciative to know her, pleased to call her mine, and grateful for the existence we will have together.”

Before long, Gigi took to her Instagram to share a photo of her little baby girl’s hand wrapped around Zayn’s finger, and wrote, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love..’

Even Gigi’s father posted a very heartfelt letter to his Instagram, and wrote, “Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun & moon, I wish for you a happy time,” the poem read. “Know that Grandpa’s always near, I’ll do anything, anything for you my dear. When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew, my heart would always belong to you. Mohamed Hadid.”

This is the first child for the model, 25, and the former One Direction singer, 27. They confirmed their pregnancy news back in April after weeks of speculation. Gigi Hadid confirmed her pregnancy in April during an appearance on “The Tonight Show”, telling host Jimmy Fallon: “Obviously, we wish they could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support.”

