After concealing her pregnancy rumours for months, Kylie Jenner has finally revealed that she is embracing motherhood now. The 20-year old reality TV star and model welcomed a baby girl with her beau rapper Travis Scott on February 1st and confirmed the news through her Instagram handle yesterday. As per sources, the youngest inductee to the Kardashian-Jenner arrived at arrived at 4:43 PM local US time and weighed in around 8lbs. The beauty and social media mogul broke the news of welcoming her first child with multiplatinum recording artist rapper Travis Scott on social media and addressed her staggering 101 million followers.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” Jenner was quoted as saying in her Instagram post. The one-half of the Jenner sisters apologized to her fans for keeping them in the dark through all the assumptions. Despite sharing almost everything about herself on various social media platforms, Kylie kept her pregnancy a hidden secret from the media. Although it is pretty obvious that Travis Scott is the father of Kylie Jenner’s first child as the most talked about couple is going strength to strength after being spotted for the first time in April 2017 at Coachella following Jenner’s breakup with rapper Tyga.

Jenner also shared an 11-minute YouTube clip and titled the video “To Our Daughter, which has a compilation of Jenner’s wonderful journey of her pregnancy days. “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness,” Jenner added.