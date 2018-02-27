VJ Nikhil Chinapa and wife Pearl Miglani have been blessed with a little babygirl and the couple is one cloud number nine.The lovebirds dated for almost six long years after which they finally tied the knot in 2006. Nikhil Chinapa is a popular VJ from the 90’s in the popular TV show “MTV Select” from where he rose to fame.

Popular VJ Nikhil Chinapa and wife Pearl Miglani have been blessed with an adorable little baby girl. The couple is on cloud nine as they have become proud parents of a little angel. The two have been in a beautiful marriage for over eleven years now and after welcoming the little munchkin in their life, their family is complete. Nikhil and Pearl took to their respective Instagram account to announce this wonderful news with their fans post which the fans have been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the little cupcake.

Pearl took to Instagram and posted a picture of ‘It’s a girl’ banner and wrote, “Our princess is here! Daddy got away easy with just one whack during labour! Baby and Mama are having a giggle watching him recover @nikhilchinapa.”Nikhil reposted the picture and captioned it, “She’s fully Coorg + fully Sardarni. #wahecoorg. #Repost @pearls.world.” Nikhil had confirmed the news of soon becoming a father by posting an adorable picture with his wife Pearl. He wrote, “Love is finding someone to make DJ babies with. @PearlMiglani”.

The lovebirds dated for almost six long years after which they finally tied the knot in 2006. Nikhil Chinapa is a popular VJ from the 90’s in the popular TV show “MTV Select” from where he rose to fame. He then was seen as a host of reality shows like India’s Got Talent and MTV Splitsvilla and as a Judge in reality shows Fame X and MTV Roadies. Currently, Nikhil is an owner of Music Company named Submerge Music. Apart from his work in the entertainment industry he is also working with online shopping portal koovs to launch his exclusive men wear collection.

