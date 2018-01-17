Kim Kardashian West welcomed her third child with husband and rapper Kanye West on Tuesday. Kim and Kanye parents to North 4 and Saint 2 have added another daughter to their family. Kim went through the process of surrogacy after doctors advised against her conceiving post a traumatic delivery with son Saint. Kim's sisters Khloe also announced her pregnancy in December and youngest sister Kylie Jenner is also reportedly pregnant.

Famous rapper Kanya West and Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star Kim Kardashian West welcomed their third child, a girl, on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. The duo who are parents to North, 4 and Saint, 2 had been trying to have a third child for a long time. Power couple Kim and Kanye had gotten married in Florence, Italy in 2014 post the birth of their daughter, North. Part of the Kardashian clan, Kim who is the second oldest had announced that she was having a child through surrogacy.

Kim who had previously gone through difficult pregnancies twice went under the knife again to fix her medical condition known as placenta accreta, where the placenta attaches itself too deeply into the wall of the uterus, making it impossible for her to conceive again. The couple had decided to go through surrogacy in order to welcome their third child. Kim took to her blog to send out the announcement: “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

Kardashian who recently launched her KKW Fragrance line after a successful venture into the makeup industry with KKW Beauty is ecstatic about the new addition to the family of 3 and her post on Instagram shows just that.

Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, announced in December that she is six months pregnant with her basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thomas, while their half-sister Kylie Jenner, 20, is reported to be expecting her first child soon. There are speculations that Kylie Jenner might have been Kim and Kanye’s surrogate.

The oldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney also has 3 kids, Mason, 8; Penelope, 5 and Reign,3. Rob Kardashian, the only brother in the clan of sisters has recently welcomed his daughter Dream with ex-girlfriend Chyna. The Kardashian family now as big as 15 members, is only growing and has now become an empire worth more than $50 million.