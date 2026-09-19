‘Welcome Baby Girl’: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Second Daughter On Radha Ashtami

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on the auspicious occasion of Radha Ashtami. The couple shared the happy news with fans through a joint Instagram post, writing, “Welcome baby girl”, along with an evil-eye emoji. The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from fans, friends and members of the film industry.

Celebrities Shower Couple With Wishes

Soon after Deepika and Ranveer announced the arrival of their second daughter, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to congratulate the couple. Masaba Gupta commented, “Two girls! What more does one ask for.” Neha Dhupia also sent her wishes, writing, “Congratulations … may all of you, always be blessed.” Ranveer’s Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Anil Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations ❤️❤️ Girls are the best.”

Deepika and Ranveer Embrace Parenthood Again

The arrival of their second daughter comes nearly two years after the birth of their first child. Earlier this month, the couple had given fans a glimpse into their journey towards becoming parents for the second time through a series of intimate maternity shoot pictures. Deepika and Ranveer have largely kept their family life private while occasionally sharing glimpses of their personal journey with fans.

From Reel-Life Romance to Parenthood

Deepika and Ranveer’s love story began on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. Their on-screen collaboration eventually blossomed into a relationship, and the couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a private ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. Nearly eight years into their marriage, the couple continues to share milestones in their personal lives, with the arrival of their second daughter marking another special chapter for the Bollywood stars.

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