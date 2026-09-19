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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Welcome Baby Girl’: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Second Daughter On Radha Ashtami

‘Welcome Baby Girl’: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Second Daughter On Radha Ashtami

The couple announced the joyful news with a joint social media post, receiving warm wishes from fans and Bollywood celebrities.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome their second baby girl on Radha Ashtami. (Source:Social Media)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome their second baby girl on Radha Ashtami. (Source:Social Media)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-19 21:01 IST

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on the auspicious occasion of Radha Ashtami. The couple shared the happy news with fans through a joint Instagram post, writing, “Welcome baby girl”, along with an evil-eye emoji. The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from fans, friends and members of the film industry.

Celebrities Shower Couple With Wishes

Soon after Deepika and Ranveer announced the arrival of their second daughter, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to congratulate the couple. Masaba Gupta commented, “Two girls! What more does one ask for.” Neha Dhupia also sent her wishes, writing, “Congratulations … may all of you, always be blessed.” Ranveer’s Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Anil Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations ❤️❤️ Girls are the best.”

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Deepika and Ranveer Embrace Parenthood Again

The arrival of their second daughter comes nearly two years after the birth of their first child. Earlier this month, the couple had given fans a glimpse into their journey towards becoming parents for the second time through a series of intimate maternity shoot pictures. Deepika and Ranveer have largely kept their family life private while occasionally sharing glimpses of their personal journey with fans.

From Reel-Life Romance to Parenthood

Deepika and Ranveer’s love story began on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. Their on-screen collaboration eventually blossomed into a relationship, and the couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a private ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. Nearly eight years into their marriage, the couple continues to share milestones in their personal lives, with the arrival of their second daughter marking another special chapter for the Bollywood stars.
Also Read: Shruti Haasan Prayed ‘A Thousand Times’ For Men To Get Periods: Why The Actress Wants Period Leave In Work Contracts

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‘Welcome Baby Girl’: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Second Daughter On Radha Ashtami
Tags: deepika padukoneDeepika Padukone baby girlDeepika Padukone second babyDeepika Ranveer baby girlDeepika Ranveer second childranveer singhranveer singh daughterRanveer Singh second child

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‘Welcome Baby Girl’: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Second Daughter On Radha Ashtami

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‘Welcome Baby Girl’: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Second Daughter On Radha Ashtami
‘Welcome Baby Girl’: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Second Daughter On Radha Ashtami
‘Welcome Baby Girl’: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Second Daughter On Radha Ashtami
‘Welcome Baby Girl’: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Second Daughter On Radha Ashtami
‘Welcome Baby Girl’: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Second Daughter On Radha Ashtami

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